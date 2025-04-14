ICYMI: Coach Announces Multi-Year Partnership With WNBA, Red Bull Mirage Takes Over Coachella, And More

WNBA, Coach

This weekend, there were many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Coach has announced it is now the official handbag partner of the WNBA. H&M celebrated the opening of new Los Angeles stores and their Spring/Summer 2025 collection with a concert ahead of Coachella weekend. Next, Sézane has launched its April collection, embracing the charm of the 1970s, the era of boho-chic.

In other news, Christian Louboutin launched its eyewear line, marking a new chapter for the fashion house. Red Bull hosted a special experience titled Red Bull Mirage at Coachella Weekend 1.

In acquisition news, Versace was acquired by Prada Group from Capri Holdings for $1.4 billion. Additionally, Ambush owners regained brand control by repurchasing their majority stake from New Guards Group.

Coach Announced As Official Handbag Partner Of The WNBA

Coach and the WNBA have announced a multiyear partnership to champion courageous self-expression through basketball and beyond, with Coach becoming the official handbag partner of the league.

“Highlighting the intersection between sports and fashion, the agreement brings on Coach as the WNBA’s luxury handbag brand, with the goal of empowering players and fans to courageously express themselves,” according to a press release. The new initiative also underscores Coach’s grounding purpose, the Courage to Be Real, a platform created to inspire people to confidently explore all the facets of their identity.

Coach will also partner and amplify. the stories of five WNBA prospects who are fusing the world of sport and fashion while being exceptional athletes who express themselves with their own unique style. The five WNBA prospects include Paige Bueckers (University of Connecticut), Hailey Van Lith (Texas Christian University), Aneesah Morrow (Louisiana State University), Kiki Iriafen (University of South California), and Sonia Citron (Notre Dame).

“Coach and the WNBA share a belief in the power of self-expression,” Coach Chief Marketing Officer Joon Silverstein shared in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with this league, an organization that uniquely champions individuality, and to support these courageous athletes who are breaking molds both on and off the court, inspiring our audiences to embrace the many possibilities of who they are and who they can be.”

Red Bull Mirage Debuts At Coachella Weekend 1

At Coachella Weekend 1, Red Bull debuted the Red Bull Mirage, a 20,000 square-foot structure across the Quasar Stage. The space offered guests a moment to recharge and refresh as performances took place. Notably, Level 1 delivered a “first taste” of the Nobu Omakase experience, which was paired with a curated Red Bull cocktail menu. Level 2 provided an intentionally curated space that served as the backdrop for a Red Bull Mirage Happy Hour. While Level 3 featured an invite-only retreat for artists and celebrities.

H&M Hosted A Musical Festival In Celebration Of New Stores Opening In Los Angeles

Ahead of the first Coachella weekend, H&M kicked off festival season with its H&M&LA festival, a curated event marking the grand opening of three new stores in the Los Angeles area and the debut of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The night brought together an exclusive guest list for a vibrant fusion of music, fashion, and LA culture. Performances by Doechii, Robyn, Jamie xx, PinkPantheress, SAILORR, and more set the tone for an unforgettable evening. The retailer spotlighted a cross-section of talent across both music and fashion.

Notable attendees included Tyla, Tinashe, Uncle Waffles, and more all styled in looks from the S/S 2025 collection—an effortlessly cool, boho-chic lineup perfect for festival season. Guests also enjoyed a lineup of LA’s iconic eats, with food from In-N-Out, Pink’s Hot Dogs, and Kogi BBQ Tacos, paying tribute to the city’s legendary street food culture.

Sézane’s April Collection Is Now Available

Sézane’s April collection channels the free-spirited charm of the 1970s, paying homage to the way people dressed for spring during that iconic era. It captures the feeling of discovering the perfect vintage treasure—effortlessly boho yet elevated. The collection features a soft, dreamy palette of blues and whites, brought to life through embroidered fabrics, intricate patterns, and airy, billowing silhouettes. Highlights include the Justine Basket Bag, a must-have summer companion whether you’re headed to a seaside lunch or a day at the beach. Another standout is the Milline blouse, featuring diamond-shaped cutouts across the bodice and flowing sleeves, reminiscent of a cropped poncho with a modern twist.

Sézane’s April Collection is now available online at sezane.com ranging from $60 to $435.

Christian Louboutin Launches Eyewear Collection

The launch of Christian Louboutin Eyewear marks an exciting new chapter for the iconic fashion house. Officially launched at the end of the year, the collection brings Louboutin’s signature design codes to life in eyewear form—think bold architectural lines, sensual curves, and unmistakable touches of red. Each frame is named after some of the brand’s most beloved shoes, reimagining their spirit through a new lens. Take the Dolly, for example: dainty, feminine, and eye-catching, with intricate detailing along the outer frame that mirrors the shoe’s charm. Then there’s the So Kate—timeless and refined—featuring sleek black and gold accents with a subtle flash of red, offering a look that’s effortlessly elegant and distinctly Louboutin.

The Christian Louboutin Eyewear collection is available in select Christian Louboutin boutiques and opticians and on christianlouboutin.com, with prices ranging from $625 to $875.

Prada Group Acquired Versace From Capri Holdings

The Prada Group is best known for its ownership of the iconic luxury brands Prada and Miu Miu, and more recently, it has added Versace to its prestigious portfolio, according to WWD. Versace was initially acquired by Capri Holdings in 2018, but after just five years, the Prada Group purchased the brand for $1.4 billion. Capri Holdings is primarily recognized for owning Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

Given Versace’s strong Italian heritage, it feels fitting that an Italian company now owns the brand. Versace, long operated as a family-run business, shares similarities with the Prada Group, where Miuccia Prada remains actively involved in leading both Prada and Miu Miu. As Donatella Versace prepares to step into her new role as Global Ambassador, there is hope that the Prada Group will honor and preserve the brand’s familial legacy, keeping the spirit of the Versace family alive at its core.

Ambush Reacquires Majority Stake From New Guards Group

Yoon Ahn and Verbal, the founders of the Japanese label Ambush, have officially regained full ownership of the brand, according to a WWD report. The move marks the end of Ambush’s partnership with New Guards Group, which had acquired a majority stake in 2020.

The reacquisition comes amid a growing trend of brands parting ways with New Guards Group, as the company faces increasing uncertainty. Ambush now joins the likes of Off-White and Palm Angels in stepping away to preserve creative independence and ensure the long-term health of the brand.