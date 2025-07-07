ICYMI: Cardi B Stuns At Schiaparelli, Adidas Originals Launches Superstar Campaign, And More

Getty Images

This weekend, there were many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, Cardi B attended the buzzy Schiaparelli presentation in Schiaparelli. Next, Adidas Originals launches its latest Superstar campaign alongside a new film narrated by legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Over in New Orleans at ESSENCE’s Festival of Culture, actress and multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer was spotted wearing a stunning Alaïa mini dress. Next, also in New Orleans, Marlo Hampton stunned in a kaftan by Harith Hashim.

Cardi B Stuns At Schiaparelli

To kick off Haute Couture Week rapper Cardi B arrived at the Schiaparelli presentation in a striking ensemble. Since she always keeps us guessing it was no surprise that Cardi has hit Paris again. Her sculptural Schiaparelli gown consisted of hundreds of fringes. Alongside the gown, she carried a real-life crow. The fringe number was quite a treat for fans of the artist.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Keke Palmer Wears Alaïa

Over the weekend at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, actress, entrepreneur, and former ESSENCE cover star Keke Palmer was spotted wearing a frock by Alaïa as she posed for a shot with singer-songwriter and mogul Kandi Buruss. The cherry red mini dress, which featured a vibrant print emblazoned on the front, was an ideal look to beat the heat in New Orleans.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Marlo Hampton Wears Harith Hashim

Ahead of the National Urban League’s Women in Harmony Luncheon in New Orleans, Marlo Hampton posed for a shot in a number by Harith Hashim. The leopard print kaftan was paired with a mini clutch. Hampton is arguably one of my favorite style stars as of late.

Instagram/Marlo Hampton

Adidas Originals Launches “Superstar: The Original”

“Superstar: The Original,” a campaign by Adidas has officially landed. Directed by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet, the film that accompanies the campaign features narration by Samuel L. Jackson. The campaign also stars acts spanning generation: hip-hop’s beloved Missy Elliott, skateboarding icon Mark Gonzales, NBA sensation Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ superstar rapper GloRilla, genre-blending artist Teezo Touchdown, global music icon Jennie, and boundary-pushing model Gabbriette.

“From street corners to global stages, it’s been worn by those who don’t wait for permission to lead. This campaign isn’t about looking back—it’s about spotlighting a new generation of Originals who are building what’s next, unapologetically,” said Annie Barrett, Vice President of Marketing at Adidas Originals.