In Case You Missed It: Brandon Blackwood’s Latest Valentine’s Day Collection, Stephen Curry In Head Of State, And More

Getty Images

Over the weekend, fashion was buzzing with noteworthy moments. Brandon Blackwood’s Valentine’s Day campaign, featuring Leticia Pauda, known as the “sprinkle sprinkle” lady, showcased Pauda in a bold colored fur coat while holding Blackwood’s iconic red “Trunk” bag. In addition, Blackwood teased weekly surprises leading up to Valentine’s Day in the caption of the campaign post.

Timberland embraced the V-Day spirit with a vibrant red and pink campaign, unveiling revamped classics like the Stone Street 6-inch waterproof platform boots. NBA star Stephen Curry made a stylish statement in Head Of State, giving a shout out to the Rakuten and the Black In Fashion Council for supporting Black designers.

Next, actress and singer Fantasia showcased a striking all-black look with a Good American skirt and dramatic accessories. Lastly, the Savannah College of Art And Design unveiled the exhibition “Cristóbal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring,” featuring over 30 works from 1942 to 1968. The exhibition offers a rich exploration of fashion history, patternmaking and materials.

For the latest in fashion updates, keep scrolling.

​​Brandon Blackwood’s Latest Valentine’s Day Campaign Stars Leticia Padua

Sprinkle, sprinkle. Brandon Blackwood’s Valentine’s Day campaign stars a viral internet sensation Leticia Padua. Better known as Shera Seven or the “sprinkle sprinkle” lady. Padua gives candid dating and money advice for women online and has since become a favorite on TikTok. Her starring in this Valentine’s Day campaign is a great marketing tactic. Padua wore a red and pink fur coat and held a red “Trunk” bag. For her shoes, she was styled in a pair of super high platform red heels over red tights. Her dress underneath has peeks of ruching and a rosette at the chest. On Instagram, Blackwood stated more surprises each week as we near the day of Valentine’s Day. So, keep an eye out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2qFXxSx5pd/

Timberland Reveals Its Valentine’s Day Capsule Collection

Timberland’s latest campaign features two classic boots completely remodeled to be fit for Valentine’s Day. The brand has dropped two pairs of boots in pink and red: the Stone Street 6-Inch waterproof platform boots and Junior Premium 6-Inch waterproof boots. The pink Junior Premiums also come with a keychain-like adornment of a plush red heart with another heart in pink embroidered on it. This New England staple could be the perfect present for your special someone.

Shop the Valentine’s Day collection on timberland.com. The boots retail for $110.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fa7dJxRd-/?img_index=1

Stephen Curry Wore Head Of State On-The-Go

NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest street style look is thanks to designer Taofeek Abijako’s Head Of State. Curry stepped out in a light blue short sleeve button down, light wash flare jeans, and a white tank. He wore a pair of black leather boots and a black beanie to tie his outfit together. Curry is a Rakuten partner and gave them and Black In Fashion Council a shoutout for highlighting Black designers as we are approaching Black History Month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2p6w3sPSNV/?img_index=1

Fantasia Wore Good American In An All-Black Look

The Color Purple’s Fantasia wore an all-black outfit and we weren’t mad at it. Her black washed skirt from Good American fit her perfectly and complemented her outfit well. She wore a sleeveless top with a big bow detail at her neck. She stayed in the black aesthetic with a black bag with gold accents and a pair of black heeled boots. Her gold earrings featured a spiked detail adding some dimension to what would’ve just been a plain all-black outfit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2pFNTouZB3/?img_index=1

Savannah College Of Art And Design Reveals Its Latest Exhibition On Cristóbal Balenciaga

Savannah College of Art and Design is showing an exhibition entitled “Cristóbal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring.” This show features over 30 works from 1942 to 1968 from the renowned designer. A group effort in preparation and execution, the exhibition was organized by Rafael Gomes, SCAD FASH Museum’s creative director, and curated by Gaël Mamine, Gonzalo Parodi, Gaspard de Massé.

“We are so happy to be showing this exhibition now. It is a very rich story especially for our students. There is so much that they can take away from the exhibition about fashion history, patternmaking and materials,” Gomes said to WWD.

Cristóbal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring is showing until June 2 at 1600 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.