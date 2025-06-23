ICYMI: Beyonce Wears Mugler, Travis Scott Named Chief Visionary At Oakley, And More

Courtesy of Beyoncé/Instagram

This weekend, there were many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, at a Paris show for her “Cowboy Carter” tour, Beyoncé was spotted in Mugler, styled by Shiona Turini. Next, Travis Scott has been named chief visionary at Oakley. In exciting news, Jacquemus will be returning to Versailles for their next show.

Next up, Tyla stunned in a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. To the same event, Victoria Monet arrived in a beaded number by PatBo.

Beyoncé Wears Mugler

At the global artist’s “Cowboy Carter” tour, Bey has been spotted in striking ensembles by Burberry, Mugler, and even Diesel. For her Paris run, her looks have been otherwordly. In one of her latest fashion moments she donned another custom look by Mugler. Created with 35,724 hand-embroidered crystals, her crystal outfit and marabou stole coat were a stellar pairing. Matching boots added to the exquisite ensemble.

Travis Scott Named Creative Visionary At Oakley

Today, Travis Scott was announced as a creative visionary at Oakley. According to a statement from the brand, Scott with his Cactus Jack team will work closely with Oakley to evolve its product legacy, rework archival styles, and create entirely new innovations that fuse Oakley’s iconic design with his design perspective.

“I’m inspired by what people think can’t be done. It’s about pushing culture and reworking ideas to see how far they can go,” Travis Scott shared in a statement. “Oakley’s design game is next level, and I had to be part of that. We’re building something that blends legacy with the future – this is just the beginning.”

On the heels of this exciting partnership, a limited Day Zero drop is currently available on shop.travisscott.com.

Jacquemus Announces Next Show Location

According to WWD, Simon Porte Jacquemus will be returning to the Château de Versailles for his next fashion show. Slated to take place on June 29 near the end of this season’s iteration of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Simon has chosen the Orangerie as the venue to showcase his Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The Orangerie is known for being built by Louis XIV.

Tyla Wears Roberto Cavalli

The 2000s are so back. To host the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards this weekend, Tyla wore a frock by Roberto Cavalli from 2006. The yellow dress was worn with a hat by Ukranian designer Ruslan Baginskiy. The entire ensemble which was styled by image architect Law Roach felt like a vintage revival moment.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Victoria Monet Wears PatBo

To attend the Kids Choice Awards the singer-songwriter arrived in a glitzy gown by PatBo. The hundreds of beads that made up the magenta dress led to a fantastical creation that was also head-turning. The upper portion of the gown featured detailing that was reminiscent of a butterfly. Monet attended the event with her daughter Hazel who wore a matching pink tiered dress.