ICYMI: Balmain Hosts NYC Dinner, LaPointe Spring 2025 Bridal Collection, And More

BFA

This week was packed with fashion moments worth highlighting with fashion moments worth highlighting. First up, Balmain hosted a special dinner in New York City hosted by Olivier Rousteing. Next up, Métier launched its Spring 2025 collection. In exciting news, Jared Jewelers have launched Vera Wang VOW, a new bridal collection with lauded designer Vera Wang.

LaPointe has revealed its Spring Bridal 2025 collection. Additionally, Gallery Dept. and Vans have teamed up on a collaborative sneaker launch.

Keep scrolling to catch all the fashion happenings of the week.

Balmain Hosts Intimate NYC Dinner

Balmain and Olivier Rousteing were stateside for an eloquent dinner experience at Monsieur. The house and its creative director hosted special guests that included Jeremy O. Harris, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more. The evening featured a cocktail hour and a dinner.

BFA

Jared Jewelers And Vera Wang Launch Bridal Collection

Jared Jewelers and Vera Wang have revealed Vera Wang VOW. The newly fledged partnership launches for customers who have a distinct eye for detail and precision. The modern engagement rings (38 styles) fuse sleek inclinations with minimalism. “High-quality diamonds brilliantly displayed amidst 14K gold in elegant sophistication,” reads a press release. “Vera Wang VOW is the collection that is the epitome of minimalistic, and the personification of the one and only, Vera.”

Pricing ranges from $900 to $8,800. Head to Jared Jeweler’s official site to shop the new Vera Wang VOW bridal collection.

Jared Jewelers

Vans Partners With Gallery Dept. On Authentic 44 Silhouette

In the sneaker department, Vans is offering a compelling take on footwear worthy of adding to your summer outfit inspiration boards in collaboration with Gallery Dept. Each pair is expertly designed with a hand-painted aesthetic by Gallery Dept.’s Josué Thomas.

“This collaboration is more than just a sneaker, it’s a reflection of an ongoing creative cycle. Drawing inspiration from his contemporary art practice, he captures in this design, the raw energy of his creative process,” notes the brand in a statement.

The OTW Vans X Gallery Dept. Authentic 44 retails for $150. At the moment, you can purchase the sneakers at Flight Club, GOAT, and StockX.



Vans, Gallery Dept.

Métier Launches Drop 2 Of Spring 2025 Collection

London-based accessories brand Métier has revealed its Spring 2025 collection inspired by the work of sculptor Alexander Calder. According to a press release “Calder’s mastery of balance — carefully considering weight, proportion, shape and colour — results in effortless and uplifting compositions.” The brand’s founder Melissa Morris leans into the previously described theme with bold new colors on easy silhouettes.

“I have always been inspired by the way Calder juxtaposes precision and balance with a light-hearted and effortless hand. His colors and organic shapes are uplifting and fresh, his work makes you feel light and grounded at the same time. I have taken a bolder approach with colour, combining primary tones using our Buttery Nappa lambskin leather and signature Suede. I love how our Buttery Nappa absorbs colour in such a way that the final result almost feels sun kissed,” shared Melissa Morris, Métier founder and creative director.

Head to us.metier.com to shop Drop 2 from Métier.

Métier

LaPointe Launches Spring Bridal 2025 Collection

LaPointe has launched a refreshing take on bridal. In the brand’s Spring Bridal 2025 collection quite a few selections are ethering into territory that can only be described as “classic with a twist.” In an age where some pieces in this distinct market feel stuffy, LaPointe chooses to carve out its own specific lane.

“LaPointe Spring Bridal 2025 remains to be a canvas for the authentic modern bride who is looking to pave her own path and start new traditions,” states a press release.

Head to LaPointe’s website to shop the brand’s Spring Bridal 2025 collection.

