ICYMI: Adidas Originals Reveals SS25 Campaign, Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy, And More

Adidas

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Jonathan Anderson is leaving Loewe after 11 years as creative director of the Spanish brand. Adidas Originals presents “The Original” a new campaign for Spring/Summer 2025.

Up next, Rihanna appeared at Rolling Loud Los Angeles to support her partner A$AP Rocky as he headlined this weekend’s festival.

In other fashion news, Demna has been appointed Gucci’s creative director, and Donatella Versace will reportedly step into a new role for Versace, the house founded by her late brother Gianni Versace.

Last, but certainly not least, Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Jonathan Anderson Steps Down From Loewe Creative Director Role

The announcement comes just a week after Loewe’s co-ed presentation on March 10 during Paris Fashion Week. Jonathan Anderson, who founded his namesake label JW Anderson in 2008, took the helm at the Spanish luxury house in September 2013. His distinctive work at JW Anderson caught the attention of Sophie Brocart, Senior Vice President of LVMH Fashion Ventures. At the time, LVMH had recently acquired a minority stake in Loewe and was seeking a new creative director. Former LVMH Fashion Group CEO Pierre-Yves Roussel entrusted the role to Anderson, then 29, who is now departing the brand at 40.

During his tenure, Anderson transformed Loewe into a leading force in artistic and avant-garde fashion while staying true to its heritage of craftsmanship. He introduced bold, sculptural silhouettes that merged surrealism with modern design and launched iconic accessories such as the Puzzle Bag, as well as the distinctive rose and balloon heels.

“While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas,” Anderson said in a statement. ‘While my chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called home.”

Adidas Originals Presents “The Original” Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign

For Spring/Summer 2025, adidas Originals is choosing to inspire future generations with “The Original,” a campaign about how revolutionary change begins with just one. At the center of the originals are three iconic silhouettes: the Superstar II, the Handball Spezial, and the Samba OG.

Adidas

The creative director responsible for the campaign, Thibaut Grevet, is largely associated with his distinctive visual language. He has left a lasting impact on the brand by fusing elements of sports, music, and fashion, which mirrors the essence of adidas Originals. The Originals commit to vision, craftsmanship, and authenticity to define each silhouette and overall mission.

Adidas

Rihanna Wears Jawara Alleyne

This weekend, Rihanna stepped out in Los Angeles to support A$AP Rocky at his headlining set at Rolling Loud. The mogul wore a navy blue oversized bomber jacket paired with a lace maxi skirt by Jawara Alleyne, black strappy heels, a black Gucci bag, and a double-stacked diamond choker necklace for the special occasion.

Fans and concertgoers captured videos of her in the crowd, admiring Rocky’s electrifying performance, which began with his dramatic entrance from a helicopter. Known for her bold fashion choices, Rihanna once again delivered an unexpected yet effortlessly stylish look that only she can pull off.

Demna Gvasalia Appointed Creative Director Of Gucci

Demna, who has been at the helm of Balenciaga as creative director for the last nine years, has been appointed as the new creative director of Kering’s Gucci, starting in July 2025. Considering that a parent company owns both Balenciaga and Gucci, Kering’s move is strategic, intending to reinstate Gucci’s creative director after a period of declining sales. While Demna was at Balenciaga, the brand’s revenue reportedly ballooned to close to $2 billion, according to The New York Times.

Demna’s innovative designs and ability to tap into contemporary cultural trends have made him a key person in today’s fashion ecosystem. Although his views have sparked controversy, his appointment has received mixed reactions from the public. However, Kering remains confident in their decision and looks forward to the future under his leadership.

Donatella Versace Will Reportedly Serve As Chief Brand Ambassador At Versace

After almost three decades at the creative helm of Versace, founded by her late brother Gianni Versace, Donatella will transition from her role as chief creative officer to become the house’s chief brand ambassador, effective April 1, 2025.

In this new role, Donatella will reportedly oversee their philanthropic endeavors and continue to represent the brand globally. This is monumental for the brand as the creative control has never been outside of the hands of those who carry the Versace last name. Dario Vitale, who was previously the design director at Miu Miu will assume the creative director role, according to the Associated Press.

Estrop/Getty Images

Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. According to NBC, the company is set to permanently close all retail locations. At the moment, physical stores and the U.S. website will remain open as the company begins to wind down operations.