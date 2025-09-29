ICYMI: Ice Spice Attends Milan Fashion Week, Dsquared2 Launches New Campaign, And More.

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Ice Spice kicks off the week with an appearance at Roberto Cavalli’s Milan Fashion Week show. DSquared2 follows with the launch of its latest campaign, channeling the energy of electric club culture.

Adanola debuts its Winter Retreat collection, designed to keep you both warm and active through the colder months.

Celebrity stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe steps into the world of luxury laundry with the launch of Le Luxe, a line of perfume-infused, sustainable laundry products.

Lastly, Telfar teams up with Timberland to drop three collaborative shoe designs that reimagine the classic boot through a fresh, fashion-forward lens.

Ice Spice Attends Robert Cavalli’s Milan Fashion Week Show

New York-born rapper Ice Spice made an appearance at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week. Seated front row, the star turned heads in a sheer bodysuit featuring an iridescent brown and yellow print, paired with matching pants adorned with coordinating fabric details and cut-outs running along the legs. She completed the bold look with a leopard print handbag and black strappy sandals.

Dsquared2 Unveils Their FW25 Campaign

Dsquared2 is renowned for its high-octane runway shows, bold messaging, and unapologetically party-ready designs. For their Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, the brand captures “a wild night out as only Dsquared2 can do.” Shot in striking black and white, the campaign features models such as Alexi Consani and Irina Shayk dancing, posing with friends, and stepping into an electrifying club scene, all dressed head-to-toe in the season’s glamorous looks. The imagery is raw and unfiltered, celebrating clothes in motion, sweat, and spontaneity.

Adanola Launches Winter Retreat Collection

Adanola, the go-to destination for elevated athleisure, has unveiled its Winter Retreat collection, designed to keep you warm, stylish, and on the move. Inspired by the elegance of figure skating, the collection blends performance and coziness effortlessly. Standout pieces include a printed thermal set, a classic grey sweatsuit featuring the Adanola logo, sleek legging sets in rich tones like brown and burgundy, and a cozy white shearling sweater.

Stylist, Melissa’s Wardrobe Launches Perfume-Infused Laundry Products

UK-based stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, best known for styling rapper Stormzy, has expanded her influence into the world of sustainable, luxury laundry care. Her new brand, Le Luxe, offers perfume-infused laundry products specifically designed with Black women in mind. The line includes scent beads and tumble dryer sheets, described as transforming the act of doing laundry into a sensory ritual. Staying true to its eco-conscious ethos, all packaging is made from recycled materials.

Telfar x Timberland Unveils New Collaboration

Telfar teams up with Timberland to drop a three-piece footwear collection that reimagines the classic Timberland boot through Telfar’s distinct lens. The lineup includes a low, mid, and high silhouette. The low is a fresh take on the classic Timberland boot, transformed into a loafer featuring the Telfar logo and available in both wheat and black. The mid style is a slouchy, slip-on boot that rises to the mid-calf, while the high version stretches up to the mid-thigh—both also bearing the signature Telfar logo. Each piece is lace-free, merging rugged Timberland heritage with Telfar’s sleek, genderless design approach.