During this pandemic, Zoom has saved many of us. From work meetings to digital parties, the video conferencing set-up has taken place of what would usually be a face to face encounter.
Until the world can return back to “normal,” a video call can serve as a chic style practice to show off that piece in your closet you were hoping to wear on your next outing. Many have been on lockdown for over a month, and one of the many ways to make each day is count is to feel and look your best – in whatever that is. There are no real rules to a Zoom call look, but there are ways to make cheeky fashion accessories conversation pieces, apart from the subject at hand.
While serving a look through a screen may not be an ideal way to show off your spring/summer wardrobe, unfortunately we have have no choice until further notice. This is the perfect time to grab a few of your favorites pieces out of the closet and give your peers a new look each day. Scroll below for a few tips to look your best of your next Zoom call.
01
A Spicy Blouse Will Do The Trick
One thing a video call can pick up is colors and prints. Pick out your favorite blouse from your closet and show off of that color blocking top for your next chat.
Ganni Tiger-Print Cotton-Poplin Wrap Blouse
02
Stand Out Accessories
Luckiy, a video chat is only from the waist up so your profile is everything. Whether it's a large hoop, small stud or necklace make sure it pops.
Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoops
03
Lighting Is Everything
Lighting matters the most these days when video chat has taken over our life. If you're not getting the right glow, try this ring light.
Sunpak - 12" Bicolor LED Ring Light Kit
04
Bold Bright Lip
Does a bright lip need any explanation? If you don't feel like putting on anything, just let your lipstick do the talking.
YSL Beauty Water Stain
05
Have Fun With It
Have you ever had that one piece in your closet that you've never had the chance to wear? Now is your time.
Prada Silk-Satin Headband