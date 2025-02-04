Getty Images/GC Images

The winter is still stretching on but don’t fret about getting dressed for the remainder of the season. Street style maven Rihanna has continued to offer us more looks to add to our moodboards. Her effortless yet trendy outfits consist of pieces from leather trenches, baggy jeans, fur coats, chunky shoes, and little handbags. Rih’s forever It-Girl status stems from her ability to make a piece her own. She’s mastered a laid-back yet effortlessly cool look that almost everyone is going for right now.

Glamour and simplicity share space simultaneously in her wardrobe. She’s taken cues from runways like Proenza Schouler and Balenciaga and put her classic Rih spin on them for the world to see (and replicate). The balancing act of leaning on trends while creating a unique, personal style can be tricky, but looking through the Anti singer’s Rolodex of looks will help. Notice as you scroll that Rih’s base for a layered look tends to be a baggy pair of jeans and a graphic T-shirt. She’s been wearing similar looks out and about since the earlier years in her music career. To add a bit of glamour to her looks, she leans on accessories. From furry hats, leather or printed mini bags, and lots of jewelry, she knows to look for an accessory to elevate any look.

Even in the cold, you won’t catch her slipping into a look that’s too cozy and carefree. Sometimes we fall victim to only suits and bland colors in the winter season. As it continues, look to Rih to keep your outfit inspiration going with these four cool-girl-approved looks that work for running errands and going on a night out. We’ve keyed in on hero items that’ll be easy to purchase.

Below you’ll find tips on how to copy Rihanna’s winter street style outfits.

A Sleek Leather Coat

This Canadian tuxedo layered underneath a long leather trench coat is one of our favorite looks from the Fenty entrepreneur. Think about your own proportions when putting together a look similar to this. This denim shirt by Good American and these jeans by Agolde flatter each other and are similar in hues. To add some height, try a white or light snake print pair of heeled boots. For that final addition of glam, a black leather trench that reflects luxe with an air of carefreeness.

A Graphic Tee

Again, she’s the coolest girl on any street style round up. Her secret is simple: add to a formula that has always worked. For your base, throw on some baggy jeans and a graphic tee you love then the rest is all about layering. Over your T-shirt, throw on an oversized leather jacket and step into a pair of Timberlands or Steve Madden’s. Layer a stack of jewelry, gold or silver, whichever you prefer. To keep your head warm and to add a final touch to your outfit, add a fur hat.

A Fur Coat

While the term “mob wife aesthetic” is long gone, Rih’s love of fur coats has remained. In another version of baggy jeans and a top, the star adds another layer of glamour with an oversized brown fur coat. To accomplish this look, layer jewelry similarly to the look above, and add a bandana to accessorize while you cover your silk press. Add a small textured leather handbag to complete your luxe yet easy outfit.

A Silken Maxi Dress

While it may be cold out, if you’re channeling anything about this look it’s the dedication to pulling off a look. To play with winter palettes, a deep brown maxi dress is the way to go. To incorporate even more opulence into your flowing outfit, add layers of necklaces. If you’re only going from an Uber to an event then a strappy gold heel similar to Rih’s is a must. Lastly, add a pair of warm-toned frames for the night with a printed minibag to complete your look.

