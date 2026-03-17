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From roles in Poetic Justice and The Boondocks, to If Beale Street Could Talk, Regina King has long-been a star. While keeping us entertained, she also seems to be aging like fine wine—a fitting nod to her wine label, Mianu Wines—only getting better with time. That said, we find ourselves constantly looking to her for beauty and fashion inspiration.

Over Oscar weekend, she stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a look by Sergio Hudson, styled by Wayman and Micah. The golden ensemble, a mini sequin dress layered with a silky matching trench coat, glowed against her skin—which was enhanced by legendary makeup artist Sir John.

Her look was finished with an elegant updo by LaRae Burress and minimal accessories, allowing her silhouette to take center stage. Specifically, King opted for gold drop chandelier earrings and rings from Lagos Jewelry, and delicate strappy sandals by Rene Caovilla. The result? A look that felt both bold and effortless.

While King’s exact outfit may not be within everyone’s budget, channeling her luminous yellow moment absolutely is. With the right under-the-radar finds, you can recreate the vibe without the splurge.

Scroll ahead to shop similar pieces and tap into her radiant, main-character energy.

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