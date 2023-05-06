How To Be A Fashionable Yogi

Getty Images

If there’s one thing about a summer hobby, it’s that it’ll keep you fit. Another thing we absolutely love about a physical summer hobby is the fact that you get to dress for the occasion. Whether that’s yoga, pilates, or rollerskating, a good outfit never hurt anybody. There’s just something about putting on a matching set that makes you look snatched even before the workout begins. If you’re into group classes, we have a few tips on how to be the most fashionable yogi in the room.

Maybe you’ve been a yogi for a long time but haven’t thought much about what you’re wearing to class until now, or maybe you’re just now wanting to pick up the hobby and need a crash course on what to wear. Don’t worry, we got you covered.

Take a look below at the best pieces and style tips you need to be a fashion yogi.

One Shoulder Bra Top

Yoga class should be a fun experience, and walking into class in a one-shoulder top is the first step toward that. And even after the class, you’ll have two looks in one. You can style this top with trousers right after class if you’re in a rush to go somewhere else.

Colorful Matching Set

There has to be some sort of scientific reason why a cute matching set will make you more motivated to get to your class on time and work out. A colorful matching workout set is also just an outfit you can wear right after class, and no one will blink an eye. Just throw on a quarter-zip jacket, and you’re ready for your grocery store run.

Fun & Bold Prints

Personally, I love a bold print and even more on a workout set. You’ll really bring great energy walking into class with a boldly printed set. After class, you can keep the momentum going with the bold prints and just throw on a denim jacket.

Mix + Match

Mixing and matching bring a bit of depth and character to an outfit, especially one you’re working out in. Walking into class in a fun textured top like the one below and cool printed leggings are a yes for me. Turn this into an after-class look by throwing on a white button-down, or trade your leggings for denim.