How Tia Adeola Gets Ready For NYFW

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Tia Adeola’s eponymous fashion label is renowned for its signature ruffles, sheer fabrics, and fluid designs, symbolizing her journey from Nigeria to the United States. Drawing inspiration from her heritage, she incorporates vibrant colors and intricate ruffled details. Her fascination with ruffles began while researching 16th century Spanish attire for a 30-page dissertation. Though Adeola’s presence at New York Fashion Week has been intermittent, her collections remain highly anticipated each season.

In preparation for NYFW, Adeola has fully immersed herself in this collection, living, breathing, and refining it tirelessly every day. She has spent time ensuring that everything down to the embellishments and the stitching represents her Nigerian heritage. At this stage, Adeola has been completely immersed in the collection from start to finish, leaving little time for outside activities. While she eagerly anticipates celebrating with the team over New York pizza after the show, her focus remains on the fabric until the very last moment.

Below ESSENCE.com catches up with Tia Adeola to discuss how she preps for New York Fashion Week, what has been keeping her focused lately, and more.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

As NYFW approaches, are you taking any specific steps to prepare for the swiftly paced week that’s filled with presentations, events, etc?

My focus has been on crafting a deeply personal and meaningful collection. For this milestone, I’m ensuring every detail reflects the essence of my heritage and the evolution of my brand. This means refining the storytelling, engaging with the right partners, and staying true to my vision without getting swept up [by] the external pressures of NYFW.

Are there any non-fashion-related activities or hobbies you indulge in to take your mind off the upcoming Fashion Week?

I would be lying if I said yes. At this stage, my whole world revolves around my collection.

Is there a specific TV series or film that you find yourself drawn to as a means of resetting before the hustle and bustle of NYFW?

Sex and The City, their style was impeccable!

Amidst the chaos of preparing for NYFW, what strategies or practices help you stay grounded and focused?

Working out and seeing my best friends and loved ones helps me stay grounded.

Do you have a go-to uniform or outfit that you wear during NYFW to avoid overthinking and streamline your focus?

I don’t, dressing is a form of expression for me and I will always hold space for that. I wake up every day and pick my outfit based on how I’m feeling.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Are you someone who believes in incorporating superstitious rituals to ensure a smooth and successful Fashion Week?

Nope, I just pray to God and have faith.

When you’re seeking inspiration, what genre or type of music do you typically turn to? Name a song.

I listen to all genres but right now a song that moves me is “Unspoken Word” by The Soil.

What is the most thoughtful or kindest gesture you do for yourself and your team after the whirlwind of NYFW has concluded?

After the show is over, before we head to the party we sit on the couch in my studio and eat pizza mixed with laughter and reflection. It’s important to acknowledge the effort and energy everyone has put in and take a moment to appreciate how far we’ve come.

If you could dress any historical Black figure or fictional character for Fashion Week, who would it be and why?

Probably Eartha Kitt, I’ve been watching a lot of videos of her lately and she was iconic.