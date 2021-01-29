How Serena Williams Wants To Inspire Your Next Getaway

Global lifestyle brand, Away, has teamed up with tennis champion and entrepreneur Serena Williams to launch its latest collection. Williams first partnered with Away in 2020, now their collaboration returns with a sleek line of suitcases, bags and accessories with style and function in mind. “This collection combines my passion for travel with my love of design,” Williams tells ESSENCE.

Like most of us, Williams has dealt with navigating travel restrictions due to COVID-19, however, she’s optimistic about where her travel might take her this year. This collection focuses on inspiring dreams of future trips, as well as a celebration of multi-dimensional lifestyles that can translate across on the road and at home – much like the day-to-day of the entrepreneur.

The collection once again includes brand favorites such as custom polycarbonate suitcases, like the Kid’s Carry-On, Packing Cubes, The Pet Carrier, and several new silhouettes, like The Convertible Backpack Tote and The Jewelry Sleeve. “We didn’t have any pieces for kids in our first collection, so I’m super excited Olympia will now have her own matching suitcase we pack together,” Williams included. “She will also love the Mini Convertible Backpack Tote, which she’ll probably stuff with toys and insist on bringing with her everywhere we go.”

Priced between $55-$296, the Away x Serena Williams collection is available to purchase exclusively at awaytravel.com and in Away stores now.