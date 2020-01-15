How Much Did We Really Spend On Holiday Shopping?

While the holidays are a fun time to hang with family, friends, and loved ones, the end of the year always breaks the bank. From Christmas shopping to last-minute holiday party outfits to stumbling across a few personal gifting surprises, November and December can bring on a few financial woes that lead into the new year. But, when it comes down to it, do we know how much we actually spent?

According to a new survey commissioned by Lightbox and conducted by OnePoll, although Americans are tired during the holiday season, (and rightfully so) 71% do look forward to holiday socializing during the winter.

However, 44% percent say they would look forward to socializing more if they felt confident in their outfit. For those who love to shop, (same) the average fashion feen is spending $787 on new holiday styles and make at least four fashion trips to find those items. And for those scared to repeat an outfit, you’re not alone. 55% percent of socializing respondents have bought something for a holiday party and never worn it again.

“Look, we believe spending almost $800 on clothes you won’t wear again is unfortunate – why not be yourself and upgrade your look with something unexpected?” said Sally Morrison, the CMO of Lightbox. “An easy way to look and feel put together while staying comfortable is to invest in eye-grabbing accessories like fun pink or blue lab-grown diamond jewelry that will also give you a lot of bang for buck well beyond the holidays,” she exclaimed.

And when it’s all said and done, the survey concludes with the average holiday socialite spending a total of 25 hours out and about for the season.

