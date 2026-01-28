How M. Marie Is Redefining Black Luxury Footwear Despite Economic Pressure

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

You can tell a lot about someone by the shoes they choose. From the intention behind how they style them to the confidence in their strut, shoes help narrate our stories and the paths we walk before we ever speak.

But behind the power of personal style is an industry where representation still lags far behind influence.

According to a 2024 McKinsey report, Black consumers’ spending on apparel and footwear is projected to grow by about 6 percent annually, reaching nearly $70 billion by 2030, driven by a demand for greater representation, inclusivity, and luxury. Yet Black designers make up only about 5 percent of the fashion industry. In luxury footwear, that number is even smaller, reflecting a deeper systemic gap between who drives culture and who benefits from it.

And that is exactly where brands like M. Marie, which champion Black culture and representation, step in to challenge industry gaps.

“Representation isn’t just about visibility, it’s about ownership, opportunity, and being taken seriously,” says founder Markisha Marie. “It’s important to me to see Black designers visible in luxury because for so long we haven’t been given the same access, recognition, or respect in these spaces, even though our culture shapes so much of fashion.”

This Italian-manufactured, Black-owned luxury footwear brand is built on statement heels that celebrate Black culture and identity, living at the intersection of refinement and chaos. From bold prints like the Wildside and Reverse Cowgirl thigh-highs to playful silhouettes like the Triumph heel, and attitude-driven designs such as FUPM and Go to Hell, each style is created to empower people to walk with purpose, confidence, and individuality.

Launched in 2018 with the Triumph Heel, M. Marie quickly established a recognizable DNA rooted in statement-making elegance. Since then, the brand has been worn and supported by Eva Marcille, Angela Simmons, Dearica Hamby, Tink, Ari Fletcher, India Royale, and Shoniqua Shandai, among others. It has also garnered attention from major women’s fashion and lifestyle outlets, including Diet Prada and Cosmopolitan.

Actress Shoniqua Shandai wears the black Tulum Heel by M. Marie.

Actress and model Eva Marcille wears the Wildside boot by M. Marie.

From travel-inspired designs like the best-selling Tulum Heel, Jamaica, and St. Maarten styles to silhouettes rooted in everyday experiences, M. Marie turns real-life inspiration into wearable art. Each pair is made for the woman who wants every step to be as bold and confident as she is.

“There’s a sense of romance, boldness, and quiet authority that comes with them,” Markisha says. “It’s like the room shifts when she walks in. M. Marie’s heels aren’t just an accessory; they’re a feeling. They’re meant to make a woman feel seen, desired, and completely in control of her presence.”

A Bronx native with Dominican roots, Markisha credits her upbringing as the foundation of her design approach and personal style.

“Growing up in the Bronx shaped my style and design approach because I was surrounded by so many different people, cultures, music, fashion, and even food,” she shares. “Living there teaches you how to be tough, fearless, and strong, and I feel like I embody all of that. That energy lives in me, and it lives in my designs.”

She adds, “My shoes are a reflection of everything I grew up around: confidence, boldness, attention to detail, and being unapologetically yourself, just like the women and the people who raised me.”

That foundation of resilience and creativity continues to guide Markisha as she builds M. Marie, supporting Black entrepreneurship in an industry that remains both inspiring and increasingly challenging.

But as M. Marie continues to grow in today’s shifting economic climate, new obstacles have emerged.

On the heels of ongoing global uncertainty, rising tariffs and import restrictions have disproportionately impacted Black fashion designers by driving up production costs for fabrics, materials, and manufacturing. For small, independent brands that often lack the capital to absorb these increases, the result is a difficult balance between raising prices, delaying launches, or reducing inventory, all of which threaten long-term sustainability.

“Prices have fluctuated, and everything has gotten so high,” Markisha explains. “My collection was supposed to launch sooner, but I had a lot of pushback. There are so many rules around importing now, and it’s just gotten worse.”

She continues, “Because materials are harder to source, production can’t move as fast as I’d like. And I don’t want to rush the process because quality matters to me. But emotionally, it’s been a lot. Everything feels like it’s building up at once.”

Even amid these challenges, Markisha continues to strut forward.

She is currently preparing for the release of M. Marie’s upcoming collection, Diamonds Are Forever, slated for February 2026. The collection will feature opulent stone-embellished boots, fierce animal prints, and a sensual signature red, each design created to evoke that undeniable feeling of confidence, presence, and power.

Designed for those who carry their confidence in every step, the collection reflects the same bold spirit that has defined M. Marie since the beginning.

For those ready to step into that energy now, the brand’s best-selling Tulum Heel is officially back in stock, alongside other statement heels and boots available at bymmarie.com.