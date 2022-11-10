Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection

Amazon

If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.

The exclusive Power by Porsha capsule screams luxury, which fits Williams’ extravagant lifestyle. The collection features a hot pink blazer and pants suit with side cutouts, a silky bohemian-inspired printed co-ord that doubles as pajamas, and a black knit wrap top and midi skirt coordinate that’s a must for the season. Accessibility meets affordability with sizes ranging from XXS – 5X and garments under $100.

“The power in this collection comes from the bold colors, the unique styles, and you. Every piece in this collection gives you a chance to dress up, dress down, feel sexy, feel cozy or match it with something else you love in your closet, all to show the world how you feel on the inside with what you wear on the outside,” said Williams.

The opulent Power by Porsha collection is available to shop online at Amazon. Hurry now; the time is ticking.