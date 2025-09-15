House of Aama SS26 Welcomes Visitors to a Garden of Folk Elegance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

House of Aama creates a soundtrack of timeless lyricism at each of their shows, welcoming visitors into their history-nourished storytime that informs thoughtfully crafted womenswear and menswear. The label designed by mother daughter-duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka showed their Spring 2026 collection on the light soaked and blooming rooftop of the Nine Orchard Hotel on New York’s Lower East Side. Against the backdrop of an altar dedicated to the elder Henry’s parents and Shabaka’s grandparents, the two introduce ‘Folk Grounds,’ a reimagining of 1937 North Carolina, the proverbial backdrop of the fictional resort imagining Camp Aama.

Camp Aama was first introduced in the FW24 presentation, taking notes from the Los Angeles Jazz Age. Now it is reimagined into a fully-fledged resortwear offering, featuring tailored two-piece sets, doily dresses, and structured knitwear.

The collection was unveiled in phases, first the white lace-effect dresses with their vintage, almost Victorian silhouettes. Subsequent sections rolled out as though structured through the passage of time. Green and floral sheer garments formulated into blouses and dresses before transitioning into structured menswear co-ords in grey, denims and blues.

The return of a lace motif informed following looks that moved fluidly between turn-of-the-century forms, 1930s and 40s lingerie accents, and eventually 1970s going out maxi-dresses.

Henry and Shabaka drew their silhouettes from the long corridor of the twentieth century, somehow collapsing decades of dress into a single lineage. The frock dress was in high visibility, with the drop waist and buttercup yellow colorways mixed with pinks and limes.

Henry and Shabaka previously spoke to ESSENCE in August, sharing their excitement for New York Fashion Week as a personal and creative renewal.

“This return is a moment of alignment between vision and voice. It’s about re-entering the conversation on our own terms, with clarity and care.” The designers had a clear vision of what they wanted to reveal now, and what they plan to share in the future. “We’re most excited to share the world we’ve been building, layered, emotional, and rooted in spirit. Not just through garments, but through the feeling, the storytelling, and the continued expansion of what House of Aama can be. There’s more to come—and we’re just getting started.”

‘Folk Grounds’ spins the archive—scrapbooks, lace, cotton, framed family photographs—into clothes one might wear on a porch swing at dusk. What makes the collection timeless is exactly this tension: between nostalgia and reckoning; between the intimate past and the persistent now.