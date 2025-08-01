Can a Fashion Show Be a Homecoming? House of Aama Thinks So

Designers Akua Shabaka and Rebecca Henry of House of Aama at NYFW 2022 (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for IMG)

House of Aama’s return to New York Fashion Week marks more than just a reappearance on the runway, it signals a moment of clarity, care, and deep creative purpose. After taking a deliberate year away from the schedule-driven pressures of the fashion calendar, the mother-daughter duo reemerges with a collection that feels both intimate and expansive. Reflecting on their time away from the runway, the designers share that their decision was rooted in intention rather than absence, “Taking a year off was a conscious decision rooted in care, reflection, and intention. We believe in moving with purpose, and it was important for us to pause and look forward, to think deeply about what we wanted to say next, and how we wanted to say it.”

This season’s offering is not just another chapter in the House of Aama archive, it’s a turning point. “At House of Aama, storytelling is sacred,” the designers emphasized early in the conversation. “Each collection is a chapter in our ongoing exploration of the African diasporicq experience, and we only return to the runway when we feel we have something meaningful to share.” That sense of purpose extends beyond design, it shapes how they engage with their audience and construct their shows. “We also know that our audience values an immersive experience, one that invites them fully into the world we’re building,” they said.

Their year-long hiatus wasn’t a pause, but rather preparation. “This time away allowed us to dig deeper into our research, refine our silhouettes, and consider not just the garments, but the full narrative arc we’re presenting.” And as they describe it, the result is more than a continuation of past work. “This collection is both a continuation and a turning point, it reflects where we’ve been, but also where we’re headed.”

Rooted in the histories and everyday poetry of Black agricultural life, the new collection centers African American farmers and their generational connection to their land. As the designers explain, “This season, we were drawn to the land, not just as a backdrop, but as a living archive. We’re exploring the quiet poetry of those who’ve worked it, tended to it, and been shaped by it across generations. There’s a deep intimacy and reverence there that called to us.” Instead of literal recreations or specific historical references, the collection is driven by atmosphere, rhythm, and emotion. “Rather than recreating specific histories, we leaned into feeling, into the traces left behind, the rhythms of rural life, the garments worn in labor and in legacy. What emerged is a reflection on care, memory, and endurance. It’s not about nostalgia, but about honoring what’s rooted, what still lingers in the dust, the cotton, the morning light.”

Visual and material storytelling remain at the heart of House of Aama’s process. “We’ve continued our tradition of developing original illustrations and textiles in-house, this time inspired by everyday poetry and heirloom memory.” Every detail, from fabric to silhouette, contributes to a narrative arc that’s more felt than told.

Of course, the journey back was not without challenges. “Every season is a leap of faith—especially when you’re an independent brand navigating the balance between vision and resources,” the designers reflected, candid about the realities behind the work. The decision to return wasn’t taken lightly. “Deciding to develop a full collection, to show, to invest not just materially but spiritually, it’s always a risk,” they said. “And yet, it’s the risk that makes the work meaningful.” That tension between creating and conserving, expansion and restraint defined much of the process. “There were moments when we questioned whether to press forward or preserve what we had. That tension between restraint and expansion is something many emerging designers face, and we’re no exception.”

What brought them back, in the end, was clarity of purpose. “But ultimately, we returned to our why. This collection asked to be made. It stretched us, reminded us of our purpose, and reaffirmed that even in uncertainty, there’s power in showing up with intention.”

This ability to hold memory and imagination in the same space is what continues to define House of Aama’s place in the fashion landscape. “We see heritage as a foundation, not a boundary. Our storytelling begins with memory and research, but always leads us somewhere new. As we evolve, we stay attentive to what our audience connects with design-wise, and we’ve considered that closely this season.”

Their return to New York Fashion Week is both a personal and creative renewal. “This return is a moment of alignment between vision and voice. It’s about re-entering the conversation on our own terms, with clarity and care.” And the designers are clear-eyed about what they want to share now, and in the future. “We’re most excited to share the world we’ve been building, layered, emotional, and rooted in spirit. Not just through garments, but through the feeling, the storytelling, and the continued expansion of what House of Aama can be. There’s more to come—and we’re just getting started.”

Together, they reaffirm what has always set House of Aama apart: a commitment to fashion not just as a product, but as a portal. With each collection, they’re shaping a world, and inviting us to step inside.