You Can Now Shop The Gucci x North Face Collaboration

Last December, North Face and Gucci revealed that a collection between the two was on the horizon. Kicking off 2021, the capsule has arrived, but only in select cities.

This week, the European label has released the ready-to-wear collection with pieces that include, but not limited to goose-feather down padded coats, skirts, sweatshirts and jumpsuits. Included are eight new graphic patterns for luggage, designed in collaboration featuring bright colors and different versions of the new The North Face logo x Gucci print.

While Gucci and North Face sit at relatively two diffrent price points, within the past few seasons we’ve seen large luxury brands finding monetary value in working with athleisure and streetwear labels. Similar to the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection or the Fila x Fendi partnership, these pieces often become archival fashion selects that usually are double the price in the resale market.

Photo: Instagram/@tamumcpherson

Currently the collection can be purchased in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Toronto at pin locations. Influencers and celebrities have already been seen sporting their sleek snag including All the Pretty Birds Founder, Tamu McPherson and rapper Asap Rocky.

Beginning in mid-January the Gucci x The North Face collection will be available online as well as in select Gucci locations

Here’s were you can grab it now:

Brooklyn

134 N 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

Downtown Los Angeles

2120 East 7th Place, Los Angeles, CA, 90021

San Francisco

240 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA, 94108

Chicago

900 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60611

Toronto (Holt Renfrew Yorkdale)

3401 Dufferin Street, North York, ON, M6A 2T9