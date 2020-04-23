Hoops That Will Shine Through Any Video Call
By Nandi Howard ·

Considering the times we’re in, video conferencing is the only way we can safely communicate with our friends, colleagues, and loved ones. During this current Covid-19 pandemic, it has forced us to create innovate digital activations like virtual brunches and happy hours to stay connected. And while this is all done in the comfort of your home, it doesn’t hurt to change out of those pj’s and jazz up your look to enjoy a digital series of your liking.

When it comes to the quickest way to upgrade your look, a pair of hoops will do the trick. No matter the size, a hoop is the key piece that will radiate through any of your video calls. While there is a solid and always trusty supply of gold hoops at the beauty supply, those are unfortunately one of the businesses that are closed during this time. So, why not invest in a pair of hoops that will last?

From Susan Alexandra to The Last Line, there are always jewelry selects to purchase online, and now is the time to take advantage of a fun hoop to include in your living room look. Scroll through a few chic pairs of hoops that will shine through any video call.

01
Jacquemus Brila Hoops
available at 24s $375 Shop Now
02
Large Seamless Hoop Earrings
available at The Last Line $165 Shop Now
03
Lorraine West Jewelry Crescent Hoops
available at Lorraine West $65 Shop Now
04
SVNR PI Max Hoop Yellow Quartz
available at SVNR $135 Shop Now
05
Marc Jacobs Gold New York Magazine Edition Small Logo Hoop Earrings
available at Ssense $85 Shop Now
06
Tru Face By Grace Map of Africa Hoop Earrings
available at Tru Face By Grace $19 Shop Now
07
Mejuri Trio Hoops
available at Mejuri $70 Shop Now
08
Susan Alexandra Merry Hoops
available at Susan Alexandra $85 Shop Now
09
Jennifer Zeuner Carmine 3" Hoops
available at Jennifer Zeuner $286 Shop Now
10
Loren Stewart Nina 14-Karat Gold Pearl Hoop Earrings
available at Net-A-Porter $85 Shop Now
TOPICS: