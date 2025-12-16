The Ultimate Holiday Party Style Guide

wunder visuals/getty images

The holidays are officially here, and what better way to step into the seasonal cheer than with an outfit that captures the joy of the moment. From office Christmas parties and lively games of white elephant, to ringing in the new year with a midnight kiss, it’s essential that your look rises to every occasion.

We’ve curated shoe options for every comfort level—from studded pumps and platform boots to classic ballerinas. Additionally, you’ll find dresses that range from figure-hugging silhouettes in bold pops of red to flowing, caftan-inspired styles. To finish the look, find standout jewelry that brings just the right amount of extra, tying together any holiday ensemble effortlessly.

Scroll ahead to see our festive selections for this holiday season.

