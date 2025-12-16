The Ultimate Holiday Party Style Guide

The holidays are officially here, and what better way to step into the seasonal cheer than with an outfit that captures the joy of the moment. From office Christmas parties and lively games of white elephant, to ringing in the new year with a midnight kiss, it’s essential that your look rises to every occasion.
We’ve curated shoe options for every comfort level—from studded pumps and platform boots to classic ballerinas. Additionally, you’ll find dresses that range from figure-hugging silhouettes in bold pops of red to flowing, caftan-inspired styles. To finish the look, find standout jewelry that brings just the right amount of extra, tying together any holiday ensemble effortlessly.
Scroll ahead to see our festive selections for this holiday season.
16Arlington Adelar Gown
Think mother-of-the-bride sophistication, reimagined for Christmas Eve dinner, courtesy of this standout selection from 16Arlington.
Available at 16Arlington
The Fendi Mini Baguette bag is perfect for the holidays thanks to its all-over multicolor sequin embroidery that delivers festive sparkle, versatile wearability, and just enough space for evening essentials.Available at Fendi
A T-shirt–silhouette dress with just the right amount of sparkle, perfectly paired with high platform boots and black tights to lock in warmth while keeping the look festive.
Available at Isabel Marant