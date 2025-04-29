Harlem’s Fashion Row And H&M’s Sustainability Forum Centered Intentional Conversations

Harlem’s Fashion Row

Communal spaces shouldn’t be associated with corporate spaces. However, when done right, work may feel educational and like home simultaneously. Days ago, hosted at Soho Works in Brooklyn, Harlem’s Fashion Row hosted its fourth Sustainability Forum. Taking place in Dumbo and presented by H&M, the exchanges that took place in the main room were informative as well worth the trek. The festivities kicked off with an icebreaker on behalf of Brandice Daniel, founder of HFR. Those who attended arrived for the afternoon ready to learn and gather tidbits regarding panelists and their journeys leading sustainable practices either personally or professionally.

“It’s very rare where you get designers, innovators, and thought leaders all in one room to talk about sustainability, that look like us,” Daniel shared during an interview. “So to have all of these people come into one room really what we’re doing, this is almost like an innovation lab. We’re learning from each other,” she added.

At one point in our conversation, Brandice expressed that the significance of the forum included the fact that by attending, each participant is actively engaging with others. She also pointed out that those who attend are leaving with tangible things from this space year after year. Daniel explained that she and guests can speak with designers in person about daily practices of sustainability too. “The goal is to share best practices so we can all walk away a bit smarter and with more ideas on how we can push forward,” Daniel noted.

Designers of the moment that the founder and multi-hyphenate are looking to who are ushering in a compelling chapter regarding sustainability include Charles Harbison, the designers behind Bruce Glen (Bruce Proctor and Glen Proctor), and Nicole Benefield, the designer behind Nicole Benefield Portfolio. The latter was a part of the fantastic HFR runway presentation and award ceremony which took place last September in Manhattan.

H&M’s Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Americas, Donna Dozier detailed how one of the defining reasons H&M showed up for HFR is to ensure that creatives and designers of color are equipped with the knowledge that they need to produce sustainably.

“My mother was a gifted seamstress so she used to make everything drapes, very intricate slipcovers, the whole bit,” Dozier told ESSENCE. “She was a child of the Depression, so she was very conscious about reusing things and not throwing things out down to the Ziploc bag.”

Dozier also mentioned that forums such as this are where people can come to learn about the downside of not leaning into more sustainable practices. “Our community suffers a great deal. Decisions are being made around us, that we don’t often get a chance to participate in yet the decisions impact us greatly. Information is key.”

“One of the things that I love about this forum is that it’s helping to level the playing field for designers of color,” Dozier added.

Speakers at the summit included H&M’s Head of Sustainability & Public Affairs, Americas, Randi Marshall, designer and creative director Robert Tagliapietra, beauty director Danielle James, stylist Talia Belle Pepe, designer Kevin Leonel, designers Bruce Proctor and Glen Proctor of Bruce Glen, Custom Collaborative founder Ngozi Okaro, Sustainable Brooklyn founder Dominique Drakeford, Black Pearl founder Samata Pattinson. Additional speakers and panelists included Macy’s Senior Director of Sustainability, Laurie Rando, Vice President of ESSENCE Ventures & Senior Content Director Nandi Howard, and the CFDA’s Vice President of Program Strategies & Education, Sara Kozlowski. The keynote featured Dynasty and Soul Ogun, the designers behind L’Enhanteur.