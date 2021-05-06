H&M is back again with another collaboration. This time, the clothing retailer is partnering with Lemlem – a sustainable womenswear brand founded by Ethiopian supermodel, actress and maternal health advocate Liya Kebede. This partnership is a continued extension of the brand’s eco-friendly efforts. Just last month, H&M launched its Color Story Collection—introducing a safer way to color dye fabrics.

The Lemlem x H&M partnership features an array of laid back caftans, beachwear pieces, swimwear, jewelry and accessories. Utilizing lemlem’s artisanal details and fuzing H&M’s trendy traditions to complete the collection. Crafted from sustainable materials which include, “organic linen, recycled polyester and Tencel™ Lyocell,” this capsule’s direction incorporates a light and breezy feel while also incorporating Lemlem’s signature stripes and color-blocking details.

“I love that H&M has always been at the forefront of doing really cool collaborations. So for Lemlem, it’s really exciting to be part of that group of brands that they’ve collaborated with,” Kebede said in a provided statement. In addition, the project will also help artisans in Africa. To conclude the project, H&M has committed to donate $100,000 to support the Lemlem Foundation.

Loading the player...

Ranging in price from $13-$50, the Lemlem x H&M collection is available online and in select stores now.