H&M Presents Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market

The nonprofit organization “Buy From A Black Woman” was founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher in an effort to get Black-woman-owned businesses to grow exponentially. Porcher has been able to connect over 600 of these businesses across the country to help with that growth plan. H&M is hosting a market just for the organization, highlighting new vendors each day of the five-day market. As there are so many businesses, the market is traveling to major cities, including Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. The partnership between Buy From A Black Woman and H&M started in 2021 and has since hosted over 30 markets, bringing sales and exposure to a rise for over 80 businesses. “The Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market allows us to put Black Women Business Owners in front of shoppers. When we did this last year, the community really showed out to support us, and they loved it, which more than validates the need for these initiatives,” says Porcher.

Empowering Black women is the goal of the partnership. “It’s so rewarding to see the continued success of our relationship with Buy From a Black Woman and founder Nikki Porcher in year two by expanding the Holiday Market beyond New York City, we are able to expose more customers to Buy From A Black Woman and drive continued growth for the business owners. We’re looking forward to this year’s market and to continuing to build our partnership with Buy From a Black Woman in support of its mission of elevating Black women entrepreneurs.”

Black Friday is the year’s biggest shopping day, so supporting a Black woman in her entrepreneurial pursuits on this day is the perfect time to do so. “Creating experiences like this for Black Women Business Owners is so important because it empowers us to keep reaching for more despite the obstacles Black Women face,” says the founder.

A full list of vendors attending each event can be found here.