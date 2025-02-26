Inside H&M And Bevy Smith’s Swanky Awards Season Cocktail Party

Matthew C. Golden, MGC Productions LLC

Authentic connection can be challenging in Los Angeles, but with the help of a best-selling author and noted television personality, Bevy Smith, fostering community is seamless.

On February 25th, 2025, H&M and Bevy Smith, along with Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at H&M, hosted an intimate cocktail party in H&M’s Los Angeles showroom, located in West Hollywood, to celebrate awards season, specifically ESSENCE’s upcoming Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 27th, as well as the diverse talent, on and off the red carpet, whose contributions to the fashion community and culture at large continues to influence and shape the fashion industry but tend to become overlooked.

Previously, H&M has collaborated closely with Bevy to curate a guest list that features a diverse array of individuals from the fashion and entertainment industries, including tastemakers, celebrity talent, stylists, and media personalities. Last night was no different, as Yvonne Orji, Tai Beauchamp, Cynthia Bailey, Yvette Nicole Brown, Claire Sulmers, Estelle, ESSENCE Chief Revenue Officer Monique Manso, and more.

The event aimed to be an inspirational evening as awards season continues to ramp up and serve as a networking opportunity to further build connections and foster collaborations within our fashion and entertainment community.

Smith, no stranger to award season and understanding the need for diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry, felt like this event was needed to curate community support and encouragement. “I love award season, especially when it comes to Black-centric events because it’s a time for us to get together. It is always like a family reunion. You get to see all your folks, connect, and commune, which is why I was so happy to do this event with H&M. It’s about gathering over style and fashion and celebrating Black excellence,” she says.

Smith also noted the need for more diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry, which is what H&M is working tirelessly to provide, with the efforts led by Gordon, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at H&M. “We understand that we can’t be successful without a commitment to inclusion, and our brand promise is all about what we call liberating fashion for the many. The many is a message of inclusion in and of itself, and that’s, you know, part of H&M’s legacy to bring fashion to the masses, to make fashion accessible to all, which is one of the reasons that I joined H&M because inclusion is built into the brand’s DNA,” she states.

Partnering with Smith was a no-brainer for Gordon, as she believes she is at the intersection of community and fashion and can help the brand continue its commitment to diversity and inclusion by showing up in the communities where it operates.

Additionally, at the event, H&M showcased some of their most fashion-forward collections this season, including their collaboration with the HBO Original Series, The White Lotus, H&M’s Spring/Summer 2025 Studio Collection, and the latest Men’s Atelier collection, given that the brand is focused on also letting people know about their elevated fashion offerings, which have graced the Met Gala and will be highlighted at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, with a noted celebrity.

Tastemakers, influencers, and celebrities alike toasted with Ingrid Best’s iBestWines and specialty cocktails throughout the night while nibbling on delicious curated Hors d’oeuvres from Alta, like fried chicken lollipops, deviled eggs, stuffed mushrooms, black-eyed peas fritters, and oxtail bites, while pursuing the collections on the showroom floor. Many are excited about the clothes and H&M’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. “I love that it’s affordable. I love that it’s fashion-forward. I love that I could come in and get this trench coat and style it up, and it can look like it came off the runway. I saw the White Lotus collection pieces, and I want every piece for my next vacation,” says Claire Sulmers, founder of Fashion Bomb Daily.

“In our country, diversity and inclusion efforts are being scaled back, and they’re trying to erase our history. So, H&M, putting themselves out there and affirming that they value our contributions, who we are, and what we bring to the fashion, beauty, and style industries is amazing,” Sulmers added.

H&M will continue championing its diversity and inclusion efforts by uplifting communities that might not always feel seen, heard, and celebrated. To close out the beautiful and inspiring evening, Gordon shared the following, “We are so proud to be supporting ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards later this week, especially as Bevy said at this time, it is so important for us to be intentional about taking up space and celebrating ourselves, and we’re so happy to do this with ESSENCE. ESSENCE has a special place in my heart. From as far back as I can remember, there was ESSENCE. My earliest ESSENCE memories were the first time I saw women who reflected me in their fullness in a publication. So this is a full circle moment.”