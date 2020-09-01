Lifestyle brand Herschel Supply is the latest company to partner with Disney. Yesterday, both joined forces to launch a capsule collection. This is the second partnership between the two brands and brings back classic pieces and company archives that buyers have been dying to get their hands on.

The partnership will include backpacks, hip-packs, duffels, hats and more feature an oversized past and future Disney print of Mickey Mouse. Within diffrent pieces from collection, there will be archived image with a mod interpretation of the iconic character, as well as a custom contrast interior liner depicting different illustrations of his face through the decades.

Considering there is a loathe for everything nostalgic, this launch comes at the perfect time. The Disney for Herschel Supply collection is priced between $25-$120 and can be purchased here.