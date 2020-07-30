Here’s Where To Shop Winnie Harlow’s Vacation Style
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
By Nandi Howard ·

If there’s one thing to note about supermodel Winner Harlow, it’s that she loves a vacation bday slay. Last year, the model enjoyed turning 25 in Miami and this year she is heating up Instagram with photos from Cabo. While the jury is out on if it’s safe to travel due to the pandemic, Harlow is proving that this summer is not cancelled – despite what other’s may say.

It wouldn’t be in true fashion if the supermodel didn’t stunt in a bikini photo and arguably that’s all you need when in Mexico. Pulling swimsuits from two Black-owned brands, Harlow wore buzzy swimwear designer Melissa Simone on her birthday this past Monday and sported ÖFUURË while posing for some photos in the dessert.

If that wasn’t enough to quench our thirst, the model also posted stunning photos in a sunset PrettyLittleThing two-piece and paired it with the Bottega Veneta chain pouch.

View this post on Instagram

Golden hour 🌞 @nobuloscabos

A post shared by ♔Jamaican Canadian♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Check out more of the model’s birthday photos below.

01
Winnie Harlow's Vacation Slay
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
02
Winnie Harlow's Vacation Slay
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
03
Winnie Harlow's Vacation Slay
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
04
Winnie Harlow's Vacation Slay
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
05
Winnie Harlow's Vacation Slay
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
06
Winnie Harlow's Vacation Slay
Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow
TOPICS: