Here’s Where To Shop Winnie Harlow’s Vacation Style

If there’s one thing to note about supermodel Winner Harlow, it’s that she loves a vacation bday slay. Last year, the model enjoyed turning 25 in Miami and this year she is heating up Instagram with photos from Cabo. While the jury is out on if it’s safe to travel due to the pandemic, Harlow is proving that this summer is not cancelled – despite what other’s may say.

It wouldn’t be in true fashion if the supermodel didn’t stunt in a bikini photo and arguably that’s all you need when in Mexico. Pulling swimsuits from two Black-owned brands, Harlow wore buzzy swimwear designer Melissa Simone on her birthday this past Monday and sported ÖFUURË while posing for some photos in the dessert.

If that wasn’t enough to quench our thirst, the model also posted stunning photos in a sunset PrettyLittleThing two-piece and paired it with the Bottega Veneta chain pouch.

Check out more of the model’s birthday photos below.