Here’s Where To Shop To Support COVID-19 Relief

As confirmed Covid-19 case numbers continue to climb, (currently beyond 1,030,000 in the United States) it is becoming increasingly unclear when the world will be back to full functionality.
As many as 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March, with retail workers among the employees that have been hit especially hard. Still, some brands have taken on the challenge of pitching in where they can to fight the pandemic.
Reports of PPE shortages have broken worldwide and donation centers have desperately tried to combat the problem. In an April survey of 978 United States medical institutions, 36% reported no remaining supply of face shields while 19% reported having no gowns left. A Tennessee hospital staffer said that face masks, which are typically to be disposed of and replaced throughout the workday, are being used for more than three weeks at a time. Additionally, with children and teens nationwide home from school due to shutdown, and with many families facing a reduction in income due to furloughs and layoffs, food banks are facing “a surge in demand and a decline in resources.”
For these reasons, many retail brands have turned to using their platform and resources to give back, donating to medical institutions, PPE donation centers, various Covid-19 funds and food charities. For some, shopping may not be at the top of your priority list, but perhaps donating is. For others, maybe online shopping is your current place of peace. Either way, now is the perfect opportunity to make your purchases ones that matter.
01
Rebecca Minkoff I Love NY Tee
A comfy tee perfect for lounging around in? Check. Rebecca Minkoff is donating 100% of the proceeds from the I Love Ny Tee to Mask a Hero, whose mission is to support healthcare workers in New York and surrounding areas through PPE donations.
02
Talentless Women's
In 2018, Scott Disick launched Talentless, a brand reminiscent of his already signature comfy streetwear style. Created to spread awareness of COVID-19 and “to help continue to pay [their] employees”, Talentless’ “Stay Home” collection is a capsule of minimalistic tees, sweats and hoodies.
03
Frances Valentine Kate Top Handle Tote Navy
Now is the time to grab this perfect everyday tote. For each purchase of the discounted tote bag, Frances Valentine will donate one to a “Healthcare Hero” at a partnering New York hospital.
04
Elyse Maguire Reusable Silky Wave Facemask
We don’t blame you if you’re trying to find ways to still feel cute while wearing a face mask. This non-medical face mask is made from sustainable, repurposed fabrics, and for every mask purchased, Elyse Maguire will donate a mask to an essential worker.
05
Ronny Kobo Talia Dress
Just in case you had your eye on a spring dress, Olivela.com is offering 20% off your first order, and is also donating a percentage from each purchase to help support at risk children through No Kid Hungry. This Ronny Kobo dress in particular will provide “18 essential supplies” to a family in need.
06
Erdem Small Square Scarf Carrington Rose
Perfect for mom on Mother’s Day (or just perfect for yourself), 10% of sales from Erdem’s S/S ‘20 collection will be donated to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal. Truly, there’s enough spring florals in this collection for you and mom both.
07
John Elliot Supima Asymmetrical Tee
Coming from a family of physicians, designer of the fan-favorite luxury basics line, John Elliot, has discounted and will donate 10% of proceeds from his Mainline collection to the UCLA Health Fund.
08
Everlane 100% Human Box-Cut Tee
Casual, but still Zoom call appropriate. Everlane is donating 100% of profits from their 100% Human collection to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
09
Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag
10
Gabriel & Co. 91 > 19 Silver Bangle
A token of the message of Psalm-91, this bracelet represents “faith, strength and positivity.” Gabriel & Co. will donate 100% of proceeds from the bracelet to Jewelers for Children.
11
B&SH Hope Tee
Reflecting a message that many of us can relate to while social distancing from loved ones, this Parisian brand will donate 100% of proceeds from the Hope Tee in North America to Baby2Baby.
12
Abacaxi Nyc Smocked Shorts
Not only does your personal stay-at-home collection deserve a pair of smocked shorts, but Abacaxi is also providing a complimentary face mask ($30 alone) with any clothing purchase
13
I Heart Radio Living Room Tee
Our new normal has given us a new take on the concert band tee. 100% of proceeds from the Living Room Concert for America collection will be donated to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
14
Kendra Scott Everlyne Multicolor Friendship Bracelet by
This dainty piece comes in an array of colors and is perfect for you and a friend. Kendra Scott is donating 50% of proceeds from all Everlyne bracelets to Feeding America.
15
Havva Razor Holographic
Give yourself the gift of boots that matter. On top of 20% off sitewide, HAVVA is donating 10% of sales to various relief charities supporting England’s National Healthcare System.