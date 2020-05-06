Here’s Where To Shop To Support COVID-19 Relief

As confirmed Covid-19 case numbers continue to climb, (currently beyond 1,030,000 in the United States) it is becoming increasingly unclear when the world will be back to full functionality.

As many as 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March, with retail workers among the employees that have been hit especially hard. Still, some brands have taken on the challenge of pitching in where they can to fight the pandemic.

Reports of PPE shortages have broken worldwide and donation centers have desperately tried to combat the problem. In an April survey of 978 United States medical institutions, 36% reported no remaining supply of face shields while 19% reported having no gowns left. A Tennessee hospital staffer said that face masks, which are typically to be disposed of and replaced throughout the workday, are being used for more than three weeks at a time. Additionally, with children and teens nationwide home from school due to shutdown, and with many families facing a reduction in income due to furloughs and layoffs, food banks are facing “a surge in demand and a decline in resources.”

For these reasons, many retail brands have turned to using their platform and resources to give back, donating to medical institutions, PPE donation centers, various Covid-19 funds and food charities. For some, shopping may not be at the top of your priority list, but perhaps donating is. For others, maybe online shopping is your current place of peace. Either way, now is the perfect opportunity to make your purchases ones that matter.