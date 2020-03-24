Fashion is said to take a big hit due to COVID-19. From the luxury market to small online boutiques to brick and mortar stores closing, the industry is preparing for a decline. And while everyone is trying to find new initiatives and ways to help this pandemic pass, there are a few designers and brands leading the pack.

Just last week Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of Pyer Moss announced he will turn his NYC studio into a donation center for medical supplies as well as donate 50,000 to small businesses. Project Runway expert Christian Siriano is partnering with the NYC governor to provide additional mask and gowns, and independent designers like Atira Lyons started creating mask a few weeks ago when the virus started to spread rapidly.

While perspective fields are being affected by the current crisis, scroll through a few fashion insiders and their initiatives to make it better.

If you know of any COVID-19 fashion initiatives not included on this list please email nhoward@essence.com.