Fashion is said to take a big hit due to COVID-19. From the luxury market to small online boutiques to brick and mortar stores closing, the industry is preparing for a decline. And while everyone is trying to find new initiatives and ways to help this pandemic pass, there are a few designers and brands leading the pack.
Just last week Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of Pyer Moss announced he will turn his NYC studio into a donation center for medical supplies as well as donate 50,000 to small businesses. Project Runway expert Christian Siriano is partnering with the NYC governor to provide additional mask and gowns, and independent designers like Atira Lyons started creating mask a few weeks ago when the virus started to spread rapidly.
While perspective fields are being affected by the current crisis, scroll through a few fashion insiders and their initiatives to make it better.
If you know of any COVID-19 fashion initiatives not included on this list please email nhoward@essence.com.
01
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Pyer Moss pledges 50,000 for minority and women-owned creative businesses. The brand is also turning its NYC office into a donation center.
02
Prada
Prada started the production of 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks to be allocated to healthcare personnel.
03
MCM
MCM has made a donation of RMB 1,000,000 (approximately $143,000 USD) to the Soong Ching Ling Foundation to aid the victims of the outbreak. MCM is temporarily closing all of its 21 US stores starting Wednesday evening (3/18) for two weeks. All of the associates affected by the store closures for this two-week period will be provided their full pay and benefits.
04
St. John
St. John will be donating 20% of all US proceeds from March 26th through March 30th to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to support those most affected by the health crisis.
05
Noel B
Costume designer Noel B hints at providing fashionable/functional mask.
06
Christian Siriano
Designer Christian Siriano is making mask and medical gowns.
07
Atira Lyons
Originator of the Velvet Durag Trend, Atira Lyons created mask to help with the shortage.