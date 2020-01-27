The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday evening, and today, we are reminiscing on all the fun fashion moments of the night.

Yesterday’s host Alicia Keys had a pretty hard job to do as minutes before the show started the world exploded as news broke that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant passed away. Keys opened the show with a tribute to Bryant with the group Boys II Men. “Tonight felt like a roller coaster and we were connected through it all. I felt your energy tonight like no other,” the singer wrote on her Instagram.

Following her tribute, the night began as Keys sported a Versace sequin gown to open the show. Throughout the evening she changed into a total of 5 outfits ending the ceremony in a skin-tight black jumpsuit with Versace knee-high boots. The lady of the evening was styled by Jason Bolden and the pair brought a new fashion flavor to the Grammys hosting category.

Check out all of our favorite looks from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards host, Alicia Keys.

