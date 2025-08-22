Harlem’s Fashion Row To Honor Ruth E. Carter At 18th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Brandice Daniel and Harlem’s Fashion Row have successfully heightened the visibility of Black designers for years. By celebrating multicultural talent, since 2007, Harlem’s Fashion Row has been able to bridge a connection between designers and the often gatekept industry. On September 9, to drive forward the mission of HFR, the agency founded by Daniel will present its annual Fashion and Style Awards.

Celebrity stylist Ugo Mozie has been announced as the creative director for the event, which will be held at a private location. This year’s show will feature three visionary designers who are lauded for their design capabilities: LaTouché, who has risen the ranks in the industry due to their progressive take on structuring, Atelier Ndgigo by Waina Chancy, a brand known for its elegance and understated femininity in addition to its chic tailoring, and Daveed Baptiste. Baptiste’s eponymous label fuses the designer’s Haitian heritage, streetwear inclinations, and his experimental textile work.

The Style Awards will introduce two new categories: the Ann Lowe Maverick Award, which honors a beloved trailblazer, and the Impact Award, which honors a change agent executive in the fashion and beauty industry. Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter is the inaugural recipient of the Ann Lowe Maverick Award; Carter built the crux of her design work alongside director Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” and “She’s Gotta Have It”). Her Oscars for “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” speak to Ruth’s lasting impact and how her efforts echo across decades. The Impact Award will go to Christiane Pendarvis, co-CEO of Pattern Beauty.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The spotlight will also be on Nikki Ogunnaike, the editor in chief of Marie Claire. Ogunnaike will be honored with the Editor of the Year Award. Stylist of the Year will go to Jason Bolden, a dynamic stylist who has garnered acclaim for his work with clients including Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan, Alicia Keys, and countless others.

Usher will receive the Virgil Abloh Award, presented by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. This award highlights the late Virgil Abloh’s lasting impact by honoring individuals who champion culture, community, and innovation, all while embodying his unmatched spirit and brilliance. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning global artist and entrepreneur will be recognized due to his cultural influence, his groundbreaking style, and his dedication to empowering communities worldwide.

“Eighteen years in, our mission is stronger than ever – to celebrate multicultural talent, amplify diverse voices, and create a global stage for brilliance to be seen and felt,” Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, shared in a statement. “This year’s designers and honorees embody vision, resilience, and influence, and we are thrilled to honor their place in fashion history,” she added.

