EXCLUSIVE: Harlem’s Fashion Row And Gap Announce Capsule Collection

Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row have joined forces to release a 16-piece, limited-edition collaboration featuring the work of six Black designers. Set to launch during Black History Month, the collection will reimagine Gap’s beloved wardrobe staples from the design talent behind A. Potts, BruceGlen, Kaphill, N’Gai, and Richfresh. Brandice Daniel, the founder of HFR excitedly shared over a video call that the designers who were handpicked were chosen to reinterpret the brand’s staples in an exciting way.

“These designers brought very different and unique perspectives,” Daniel shared. A. Potts founded by Aaron Potts is associated with utilitarian design codes whilst creating couture-inspired voluminous pieces. BruceGlen, the design duo by two brothers Bruce and Glen Proctor are known for their fantastical, kaleidoscopic creations. Kaphill by Krystal Phillips is an expressive, statement-making brand for the modern woman. N’Gai by Nicole King has been redefining classic style since her brand’s inception. Patrick Henry of Richfresh regularly delivers excellently tailored wardrobe staples.

Slated to launch on Friday, February 14 in select stores and on gap.com, the collection allots each designer the ability to share their unique perspective through the lens of Gap’s iconic products. Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row will unveil the collection with an exclusive event hosted at Gap’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, February 13. The presentation will merge storytelling with fashion and movement, and it will be held ahead of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

When tasked with describing what it’s like partnering on this release during Black History Month, Daniel shared the following: “I think the collection is going to speak to every single person. You’ll find something in there that you’ll love–but I also think it’s pivotal because it shows community.”

The chosen designers were able to work with Gap’s internal design team which provided them a look at the inner workings of the iconic brand. Daniel expressed that each of the designers are walking away with a sense of community that they’ve created amongst themselves. She also explains that the unique part about the partnership is that each of the creatives looked out for one another during their design processes. “I think the other thing they’ve gotten from this is really great mentorship, from the design team at Gap,” she adds.

Since 2019, Gap has been a long-standing community partner of HFR. The brand has publicly supported their mission through industry events, brand collaborations, educational programs, and intentional HBCU investments through HFR’s ICON360 program.

“This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world,” shared Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap brand in a statement. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage — inspired by Gap’s heritage while bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection. We’re excited to bring our communities together to celebrate in our hometown of San Francisco, a city that fuels creativity and innovation.”

Ahead of the end of our call, Daniel expressed this collection aligns with the mission of HFR which has always been highlighting, uplifting, and providing opportunities for designers of color. “I think this collaboration is the epitome of that. It allows us to offer unique perspectives and designs to everyone because of the approachability] of the price point,” she added.

The Gap X Harlem’s Fashion Row collection will be available on gap.com and in select Gap locations on February 14 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Pieces in the collection range from $89–129.