Courtesy of Brand

Are you really a true fashion enthusiast if you’re not styling down to your socks? No. However, we’re here to point you in the right direction – Happy Socks and Andy Wahloo Apparel, created by Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj, have created a selection of socks to bring some life to the sock drawers of the world.

Happy Socks launched in 2008 with a vision to spread joy by turning an overlooked everyday essential into an outstanding design. The collaboration with Hajjaj was bound to happen as the two have admired each other from afar, and due to the fact that Hajjaj’s photography is known to bring a similar energy through vibrant images celebrating his North African heritage. “When I got approached by Happy Socks, it was a no-brainer to do this project,” Hassan said in an interview. “Socks are often a part of my artwork, so I was hoping to design my own at some point. Happy Socks has the same spirit that I use in pictures and the brand represents what I represent.”

The capsule includes four organic cotton crew socks that were designed with Morocco as the visual inspiration – hence the collection’s title, Straight Outta de Medina. “I want people to see Morocco and make it cool, acceptable, and fashionable because it’s not typically seen as fashionable, but in reality, it is!” Hassan expressed in an interview. The vibrant prints on the socks include mosaics and symbols that reflect the culture of the North Africa region, along with the Andy Wahloo Apparel logo. Hassan also captured the essence of Medina life by using his home, which is just as energetic as the socks, as the set for the campaign.

Loading the player...

Happy Socks x Andy Wahloo Apparel is available for purchase now on happysocks.com, Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, and select retailers. The socks can be purchased in a 3-pack gift set for $48 or individually for $16.