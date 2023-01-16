Home · Fashion

Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun

Celebrate the legendary singer's birthday with us!
Sade is turning 64 today, believe it or not! The British-Nigerian singer is an example of classic subdued glamour. She’s never had to do too much to show who she is or stay relevant, even today. It was announced in 2022 that Sade was working on new music, and fans from every age range were beyond excited. She and the band (both culturally referred to as Sade) created hits that have influenced the sounds of our favorite contemporary artists today.

Many don’t know that she attended the prestigious Central Saint Martins (then known as Saint Martin’s School of Art) for fashion design before she started singing and taking music seriously. Consequently, that fashion background no doubt inspired her personal style and everyday creative process as well. Today, we see the impact of Sade’s style through the likes of Zoë Kravitz’s street style and minimalist cool girls alike. Tailored suits, well-fitting jeans, lots of knitted sweaters, denim on denim, all-black looks, slick back hair, and a red lip never did her wrong. She dons these types of looks to this day. She’s forever a fashion icon!

Sade performs on stage at Veronica Rocknight, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 21st September 1984. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Take a look through her timeless looks in celebration of her precious and forever influential life.

01
1993 Performing In The Netherlands Live
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
02
2001 Performing with India.Arie At Jones Beach
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
03
2001 Performing At Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
04
1984 Posing for Photographer B. Gomer
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
05
1984 Editorial
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
06
1985 Posing For Paul Natkin
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
07
1985 Performing At The Live Aid Concert In London
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
08
1986 At The BPI Awards
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
09
2001 Visiting the “Late Show With David Letterman”
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
10
2010 Keep A Child Alive’s Black Ball
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
11
2011 Performing At The 02 Arena In London
Sade Celebrates Another Trip Around The Sun
Getty Images
