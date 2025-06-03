This Might Be Hanifa’s Best Summer Drop Yet

Hanifa, a brand largely associated with size inclusiveness and adaptability returns with its second summer release. The key brand is also known for revealing pieces that become coveted almost immediately upon their launch. As the years have stretched on, the founder Anifa Mvuemba has found her sweet spot in the womenswear market. This is due to how quickly Mvuemba has adapted to what women are actually wearing. Gone are the days where clothing serves one purpose; Hanifa is reveling in showcasing fresh takes on daywear and eveningwear.

Hanifa

In the latest Hanifa drop, “Power Play,” there are a myriad of options for summer happenings not limited to brunching and summer weddings. While the last release featured a punchy bright green hue and butter yellow, the newest collection includes a vibrant royal blue and an invigorating magenta tone.

“My inspiration for this collection was wanting to highlight the confidence within each woman. I wanted to focus on the Power Play narrative of balancing structure and ease, and bringing out confidence with each piece,” Anifa shared.

One piece, the knitted Niyah top is an experimental option for summer outings. It can easily be worn with your favorite denim pants. The Niyah also arrives in a dress option completely made of knit material in bright magenta. This same hue is spotted on the Harper, a mini dress featuring a halter neckpiece and polka dots throughout. Hanifa also offers the Nina in their latest arrivals. This dress features striped detailing and an eloquent and understated length.

Hanifa

“Designing with inclusivity and versatility isn’t a box to check off; it’s part of who we are as a brand. We’re always looking for ways to be size inclusive, by adding adjustable features and stretch-friendly fabrics to silhouettes that flatter a wide spectrum of body types. The goal is always to make each design feel both unique and universally wearable,” Mvuemba added.

Look to this collection if you’ve been aching for pieces that come across as the opposite of stuffy. At times, summer is about trying out new colors or tones that you wouldn’t dare step out in during cooler times of the year. Hanifa has you covered if this is your modus operandi for the months that encompass summer.

Hanifa

A spirit of effortlessness is seen in each of the items in this nine-piece collection: confidence is the core of it. And that’s what keeps the many fans of the brand coming back after each release. You can rest assured that whichever piece you decide to buy will come equipped with familiarity but also a hint of ease.

Hanifa’s SS25 Drop 2 launches today, June 3 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on Hanifa.co. The drop features items, ranging from $174-$358, with sizes ranging from XS-3XL.