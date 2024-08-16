According To Halle Berry, Vests Are So Back

Gotham/GC Images

While stepping out for a Good Morning America appearance for her latest movie The Union, Halle Berry donned one of this summer’s trends, a vest. The striped number she wore was the ideal day look largely because she was confident in it. Also, she donned matching pants with the top. To put it frankly, the entire ensemble made perfect sense for the Hollywood star.

The perfectly paired two-piece is credited to Alberta Ferretti. Berry, someone who we feel is a bit of an unsung fashion hero has been annihilating looks like this one for decades. But, what makes this time around work is how simply it is styled. Even though it’s simplistic in nature, it gets the job done. And aren’t all press moments supposed to be this succinct while landing well? I think so. Additionally, she dons a pair of pretty high heels, oversized sunglasses, an understated silver necklace, and silver hoop earrings. Overall, this is a lovely day outfit that I am largely inspired by.

Elsewhere style-wise the striped detailing on both pieces speaks to the rise of motifs attributed to laidback fashion returning into the pop cultural lexicon: 2000s styles, à la capris, charmed necklaces, and more. When I initially saw this look I immediately thought of the 2000s. I think my mother might have had something similar to this that she wore for her many corporate roles. Funnily enough, I’d wear this entire outfit right now.