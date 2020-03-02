Gucci Host Private Book Signing of Antwaun Sargent’s The New Black Vanguard

Italian Fashion House, Gucci, hosted a private event at their New York City Gucci Wooster Store to celebrate the release of the book The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion by writer, curator, and critic Antwaun Sargent.

The breathtaking book features the phenomenal work of fifteen talented artists, whose vibrant portraits and conceptual images fuse the genres of art and fashion photography in ways that break the down traditional norms: Campbell Addy, Arielle Bobb-Willis, Micaiah Carter, Awol Erizku, Nadine Ijewere, Quil Lemons, Namsa Leuba, Renell Medrano, Tyler Mitchell, Jamal Nxedlana, Daniel Obasi, Ruth Ossai, Adrienne Raquel, Dana Scruggs, and Stephen Tayo.

Gucci

All of the artists featured are best known for their work being featured on their individual social media channels, magazines, ad campaigns, and museums. Collectively combatting traditional beauty standards, with a new focus on defining their own definition of what ‘beauty’ and beautiful bodies mean to them.

The images in the book aim to start conversations around the roles of the black body and black lives as subject matter; collectively, they celebrate black creativity and the cross-pollination of black culture between art, fashion, and culture in constructing an image.

