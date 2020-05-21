Covid-19 shocked the world. For many of us, our day to day and usual routine was shattered. We were forced to turn our home, which in some cases can be a relief from work, into our office. And for others who used their home as an escape, their worst nightmare came true.

For women and girls who are subject to violence, Covid-19 has intensified underlying gender inequities. Building on its efforts to help fight the pandemic, Gucci, through its CHIME FOR CHANGE initiative and the Kering Foundation have partnered together to create the #StandWithWomen campaign.

According to the UN Women which is confirmed by Google Trends Data, there has been an increase in domestic violence cases across the world during the COVID-19 outbreak showing +143% increase in queries on the search engine related to domestic violence cases worldwide. “Now more than ever is the time to join together to protect the health, safety and human rights of girls and women around the world,” says Co-Founder and Kering Foundation Board Director Salma Hayek Pinault. “We stand in solidarity with women everywhere because we cannot risk the progress we have made in the long fight for gender equality,” she exclaimed.

The campaign follows donations from Kering, Gucci’s parent company, and its Foundation, in China, Italy, France and the US, and Gucci’s 2 million euros donation under the call to action “We Are All In This Together”. The two companies are also working with with grassroots organizations on the frontlines that will allow these partners to continue their critical work mobilizing for the safety, health and justice of all women.

For more information on how you can be apart of this initiative, go to www.globalgiving.org/standwithwomen.