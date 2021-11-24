Great-Looking Gifts for You and Your Tribe at J.Crew––Everything is Now 40% Off

I love color, so J.Crew is a brand I turn to for just that. They’re kicking off the Black Friday craze with 40% off all purchases, now. But on Black Friday they will add free-shipping and an extra 60% off sale items.

Now, back to color. It’s not just about the bright offerings, which are fantastic, but I especially appreciate the subtle differences within their shade-ranges. Yes, there’s red and orange, but there’s also saffron and deep grape and cypress…such nuanced hues make their basics just so much better. The great thing is that even if you’re not into color, their popular neutral options are vast. So, since, EVERYTHING is now 40% off, and they offer wears for the whole family, you can easily knock a few more gifts off your list.