Great-Looking Gifts for You and Your Tribe at J.Crew––Everything is Now 40% Off

I love color, so J.Crew is a brand I turn to for just that. They’re kicking off the Black Friday craze with 40% off all purchases, now. But on Black Friday they will add free-shipping and an extra 60% off sale items.
Now, back to color. It’s not just about the bright offerings, which are fantastic, but I especially appreciate the subtle differences within their shade-ranges. Yes, there’s red and orange, but there’s also saffron and deep grape and cypress…such nuanced hues make their basics just so much better. The great thing is that even if you’re not into color, their popular neutral options are vast. So, since, EVERYTHING is now 40% off, and they offer wears for the whole family, you can easily knock a few more gifts off your list.
01
NEXT LEVEL COZINESS
Basically this is a wearable duvet! J.Crew collaborated with a luxury sleepware brand that sources eco-friendly fabrics, to bring JCrew’s pop of color to their best-selling styles, like this puffy, quilted robe. I would give this to anyone, maybe 16 and up, who loves to stay cozy. Available in sizes XXS-XXL and in three colorways. Skin X JCrew Quilted Robe (& matching eye mask) in Red
02
A LITTLE LUX FOR THE BABES
Of course cashmere isn’t the most practical baby gift, but that’s what Godparents, favorite aunties and best friends are for! Gift this to loved ones who would love a little luxury for their babe (its also one less outfit that they have to think about for the holidays). Available in three colorways and in sizes (3-6) months to (18-24) months. Limited Edition Baby Cashmere Cable-knit Bear One Piece
03
CASHMERE COLORS TO SIGH FOR
This is where J.Crew always gets it right: Color! This baby comes in “Saffron,” “Deep Grape ” and “Cool Cypress” as well as the usual neutral suspects of navy, black, cream and grey. So even if he isn’t into pink, you’re covered, and you can’t go wrong with a cashmere crewneck. Available in eleven colors, in sizes XS-XXL. Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
04
CLASSY GIRLS
This polished girls’ overcoat will look smart with jeans or dressy dresses, and the faux-fur color is detachable. Available in three colors in sizes 2-16. Girls’ Double-breasted Wool Coat in Dark Forest.
05
A FOREVER CABLEKNIT FOR HER
Reviewers love the drape of this women’s sweater and say it’s “perfect” for the cold. It comes in a charcoal option as well, and available in sizes XXS-3X. Curved Cable-knit Sweater in Heather Stone
06
POLISHED IN A PEACOAT
Peacoats elevate any outfit and they never go out of style. If the special man in your life wants more than a puffer, treat him to this classic. Available in three colorways, in sizes XS-XXL. Dock Peacoat in Navy
07
A TOUCH OF PEACHY VELVET
This velvety soft foldover clutch offers a perfect pop of color. Available in three colorways. Velvet Foldover Clutch in Clay Sand
08
KIDS AND FASHION
Fashionista’s have been rocking these for a minute, and now the kiddos can look just as smart in these influencer-faves. Available in kid’s shoe sizes, 28-35. Kids’ Veja V10 Velcro Sneakers
09
CASHMERE LINED LEATHER GLOVES FOR HIM
Nice gloves are a no brainer when it comes to holiday gifting, so choose a special pair that screams quality and style. Available in two colorways and in sizes S-XL. Leather Gloves with Cashmere Lining in Burnished Sienna
10
MORE COMFORT AND JOY
A stretchy velvet blazer delivers a lotta look without the stiffness. This winner hits just below the bum and comes in three colorways (the clay sand is gorgeous). Available in sizes 00-24. Willa Blazer in Stretch Velvet For Women