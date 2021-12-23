If 2021 was the return of the going out outfit, and thus the official end to the retirement of high heels, then 2022 can be expected to bring on an even larger boom. But if you’ve yet to make your dance floor debut, the chance to top off your New Year’s Eve outfit with a statement shoe is all the excuse you need.

You may feel inclined to head straight a classic black heel for the holiday, but after over a year of relaxed, minimal dressing, consider making room for anything that sparkles. It seems that’s the name of the game of the moment for designers, anyway – From kitten heels to pointy mules, this moment is about finding unique ways to incorporate party-approved elements into your footwear, be it feathers coupled with rhinestones, crystal-embellished piping, or sky-high metallic platforms. Even if you’re spending the last night of the year at home, us fashion-inclined are bound to find a way to justify getting dressed up all the same.

The clock is ticking, but these 15 styles are worth the last minute look. Shop them all ahead.