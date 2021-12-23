If 2021 was the return of the going out outfit, and thus the official end to the retirement of high heels, then 2022 can be expected to bring on an even larger boom. But if you’ve yet to make your dance floor debut, the chance to top off your New Year’s Eve outfit with a statement shoe is all the excuse you need.
You may feel inclined to head straight a classic black heel for the holiday, but after over a year of relaxed, minimal dressing, consider making room for anything that sparkles. It seems that’s the name of the game of the moment for designers, anyway – From kitten heels to pointy mules, this moment is about finding unique ways to incorporate party-approved elements into your footwear, be it feathers coupled with rhinestones, crystal-embellished piping, or sky-high metallic platforms. Even if you’re spending the last night of the year at home, us fashion-inclined are bound to find a way to justify getting dressed up all the same.
The clock is ticking, but these 15 styles are worth the last minute look. Shop them all ahead.
01
Billini Issia Heel
Make these the finishing touch to your mini skirt.
02
Jeffrey Campbell Exquisite Heel
No time for high heels? No problem.
03
Cult of Coquette Yasmeen Black Satin & Crystal Mules
Not a want, but a need.
04
Song of Style Feather Heel
Feathers make the party go ’round.
05
Femme Azúcar Slipper Heel
These are simultaneously a statement and a staple.
06
ByDose Jasmine Two- Strap 100mm Mule
Just what your LBD needs.
07
Seuil Studios Zenon Heel
Your toes may be caged in, but you’ll feel inclined to let loose on the dance floor when wearing these.
08
Les Petits Joueurs Taya Crystal Pump
They’re not a regular pump – they’re a cool pump.
09
Steve Madden Signal Metallic Multi Heel
If you haven’t decided on a dress for the holiday yet, these iridescent heels will leave your options open.
10
D’Accori Belle Sandals
Nothing else matters when this celeb-favorite heel is on the scene.
11
Aldo Deludith Boot
These with a metallic trouser – Trust us.
12
Sam Edelman Agustina Pump Mule
Suddenly, all black is fun again.
13
Schutz Meisho Up Boot
Meet the boot redefining the NYE dress code.
14
Mango Crystal Slingback Shoes
The only square-toed pumps we’re checking for. (Get it?)
15
ShoeDazzle Acantha Pointed Toe Pump
Serving princess energy all 2022.
