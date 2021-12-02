15 Gifts Under $150 That Are Super Stylish
By Greg Emmanuel

December is here, and weâ€™re not going to let you fret nor fear over holiday shopping this year. Weâ€™ve made a list and checked it twice to make sure there are options to fill everyone with delight. Itâ€™s one thing to find something nice, but itâ€™s even better when you find it for a great price. Coats, bags, trousers and accessories for the head, along with crewnecks, sunglasses, and sweatpants, youâ€™ll find all the gifts under $150 ahead.

Those are all the rhymes weâ€™ve got for this time, grab what you can, the best part about shopping online is that thereâ€™s no line!

01
TIÃˆR Essentials Hoodie
Dress up this hoodie with a denim jacket or an oversized blazer, or keep it chill with sweatpants. Either way, it’s the perfect piece to keep you cozy and stylish.
$150 BUY
02
nuhÃ¼ division Jacquard Terry Polo Shirt
This soft monogram polo looks great and it’s also sustainable as its designed with organic cotton, recycled polyester, and environmental friendly dye.
$135 BUY
03
Lionne Allure Skirt
The Lionne Allure Skirt is flirty, but she’s also about her business.
$130 BUY
04
Lionne Vern Pants
There’s no doubt that this is a deal! The Lionne Vern Pants are sexy and chic â€“ the best of both worlds.
$104 BUY
05
Theophilio New Era 59FIFTY Fitted
Classic fitted cap designed by the CFDA Emerging Designer Of The Year.
$82 BUY
06
Carhartt Nelson Sweatpant
Spice up your sweats game with this stylish Crystal colorway offered by Carhartt.
$125 BUY
07
Carhartt Tuscon Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Carhartt’s fun, vibrant take using fall colors.
$68 BUY
08
Carhartt Women’s Dillon Stripe Sweater
Perfect timing for this chunky wool sweater designed with a subtle stripe motif.
$125 BUY
09
Carhartt WIP Women’s Chase Sweatshirt
Options for the ladies, so you don’t have to steal your boyfriend’s sweatshirts this season.
$85 BUY
10
Oscar X Frank Beige Haarlem
Sunnies are meant to be worn all year round, and these will pair perfect with your overcoats.
$124 BUY
11
Mary Imaj Indigo Puffer Tote
Puffer totes are hot right now â€“ this one from Mary Imaj is offered at a great price on Black Fashion Fair.
$110 BUY
12
Daily Paper Grey Melange Hobased Sweater
Prep it up with this beautiful cotton sweatshirt from Daily Paper.
$121 BUY
13
Sergio Tachini X Nast 1/4 Zip Sweater
Multi-color, timeless design from the brand’s collection with musician and style innovator, A$AP Nast.
$150 BUY
14
Elisa Johnson Cookie In Mint Blue
The cat eye sunglasses of your dreams.
$115 BUY
15
Potent Goods Offline Lounge Pant
Add some flair to your lounge attire with this relaxed pants from Potent Goods.
$135 BUY

