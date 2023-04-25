Instagram

Ghetto Gastro’s fashion game has been up from day one, but this collaboration shows that there is always something up the sleeves of the culinary collective. They’ve built their brand on the foundation of embracing Blackness to the fullest degree. This isn’t the first time Sacai and Ghetto Gastro have joined forces. Back in December of 2022, the Japanese brand had a pop-up at Tokyo Burnside that featured some of the best-looking waffles I’d ever seen in the shape of the soles of Sacai Nike sneakers.

This new collection in their collaborative journey features bandana-printed pieces, including a t-shirt, pants, and an apron creating the best chef uniform. Details like a zipper on the chest of the t-shirt and loose ties on the pants give it that Ghetto Gastro touch. The collection is a good blend of the Brox-born and raised collective and the luxury Japanese brand.

The collection is available to shop on April 28th at sacai.com and ghettogastro.com and will probably sell out within 10 minutes of it going live, so save the date!