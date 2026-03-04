Get The Look: Channel Willow Smith’s Effortlessly Cool Dior Moment For Less

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Willow Smith is the ultimate Gen Z cool girl. From her ever-evolving natural hairstyles to her alternative edge—complete with facial adornments and an effortlessly earthy aesthetic—she can truly pull off anything.

At the Dior Autumn/Winter 2026 show in Paris, the singer delivered another standout moment in a look that felt both polished and undone. She wore a crisp button-up shirt knotted tightly at the waist, revealing her abs, paired with low-rise, balloon-style structured trousers.

The silhouette felt modern yet relaxed. On her feet, she wore green peep-toe heels adorned with bows. For an unexpected layer, she added socks—for that signature cool-girl twist. With her sleeves rolled up, yellow-gradient sunglasses, a green-tinted lip, her signature piercings, and a gold-banded watch, the look felt laid back yet intentional.

While the runway version may not fit every budget, channeling her fashion-forward energy absolutely can. With the right under-the-radar brands, you can recreate the vibe without the designer price tag.

Scroll ahead to shop similar pieces and capture her effortlessly edgy aesthetic.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Willow Smith attends the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 on March 3, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

