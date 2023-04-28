Get The Look: Fantasia’s White Knit Dress

Getty Images

The beloved Fantasia has come out to show the world that she is most certainly that girl. A new hair color in brown and a new Hanifa dress to pair it with is precisely what we needed to see from the iconic powerhouse. She stepped onto the red carpet for CinemaCon for the premiere of The Color Purple. Between being a superstar, wife, and mother, she’s a fashionista. She’s been able to pull off look-after look (on top of inspiring all the pixie-cut girlies) every time she’s out, and not once has left a crumb or a taste of disappointment.

We had to find the dress she wore and tell you, and it turns out it’s Hanifa’s new SS23 collection, Bloom. The girls that get it get it! And Fantasia always gets it right. The dress is only $199, and the way that it falls perfectly on Fantasia’s curves makes me want to buy it. Since I’m being responsible these days, I had let you all know before I make a rash decision. The dress is a nice light knit in cream and is longsleeved but has a cool and chic cut-out at just one shoulder and a smaller cut-out right on the rib cage.

Get it while you can! The whole collection is making me excited for more spring looks.

