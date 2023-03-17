Get The $600 Dress Beyoncé Wore For The Oscars After Party

The fact that Beyoncé hasn’t dropped the visuals yet is very painful, but she did let us into what her Oscar’s after-party look was. She’s always keeping it on the low when it comes to private parties and performances with no phones recording at all and no posting any of the night’s shenanigans on social media that keep us wondering about all the fun that we end up missing. Queen Bey is so us because she didn’t even go to the Oscars this year but still had the annual after-party that they call the Gold Party.

In the arms of her husband, Jay-Z, she sparkled in these photo booth pictures. We looked around for the dress so you wouldn’t have to. Her look is a little altered as she had the straps removed, but wear the dress however you want and look like the Queen like herself on your own big night, like a birthday party, anniversary, or girl’s night.

They’re too cute! Beyonce and Jay-Z at their #Oscars Gold Party 💕 pic.twitter.com/2Zy867Gz4B — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 17, 2023

Queen Bey’s look is perfect for the cross between glam and comfortable. She’s honestly a great example of looking her best and still being comfortable, and this dress will make you feel just as gorgeous as she did on her party night.