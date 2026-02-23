Get Ready With Wunmi Mosaku For The Annual Pre-BAFTA Party

Photos by Dionne Smith / @dionnesmithhair

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Wunmi Mosaku stays winning. Last night, the 2026 OSCAR-nominated, Nigeria-born actress won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the BAFTAs for her role as Annie in SINNERS, the most Academy Award–nominated film of all time. Not only that, she will be honored at our upcoming ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood event during OSCARS weekend, as part of the Luminary Spotlight, highlighting the women of SINNERS.

Aside from her striking talent that captivates us each and every time she’s on the screen, her ethereal beauty and fashion looks, especially when stepping out for red carpet events, also strike gold every time. And, to no surprise, her looks for BAFTAs weekend were no different. At the ceremony itself, Mosaku wore a cobalt blue, one shoulder strap dress with blue eyeshadow and regal updo. And for Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs party the night before? Accompanying her textured half-up, half-down ‘do and glowing glam, she rocked an earthy dress from Mosaku’s own maternity and nursing brand, Iyadé by Wunmi, alongside gold and brown-accented jewelry

Stylist Shameelah Hicks tells ESSENCE the inspiration behind choosing this look was marrying comfort and style, “as Wunmi is pregnant this award season,” she says. “Our direction for this season is chic, sexy and vibrant. We want to work around the bump without making it the sole focus, celebrating her nominations while highlighting the beauty of this special time in her life.”

Mosaku’s trusted hair stylist, Dionne Smith, adds, “I wanted to create a flowing but edgy style.” And she did just that, thanks to products like Blum by Teyonah, Teyonah Parris’s natural hair line, “as it offers some beautiful options for textured hair,” she says. Additionally, she used her go-to Gummy Wax “to slick the sides for the updo.” To finish? L’Oréal Professionnel Infinium Pure Hold Spray did the trick. Overall, “she loves textured hair and really embraces it, so I always try to bring that to the table with a modern twist.”

When it came to makeup, artist Joy Adenuga shares she was inspired by the strength and elegance that the hair look gave off, as well as the rich tones of the outfit she wore. “So I focused on radiant, perfected skin and warm bronze tones that enhance her natural glow while allowing both the hair and the outfit to remain the statement,” she says.

What’s more? “The vibes are always good when working with Wunmi. Her glam team have been together for a while now, so we all get on really well and it is always seamless getting her ready,” Smith says. “We always have a hit playlist in the background, too, which gets us all pumped up.”

And it doesn’t hurt that they get to work with a client who is as warm and graceful as Mosaku. “We have a beautiful relationship outside of glam sessions and she truly is an all-round good soul. We get on so well,” Smith says. Hicks chimes in, “Wunmi offers very honest opinions and has a strong sense of direction regarding her aesthetic, yet she trusts me completely to do my job. Our process is very collaborative. It is incredibly empowering when a client trusts you wholeheartedly to create truly impactful looks for them,” she says. “Learning and creating with her during this period has been a special experience. I am truly grateful that she included me on this significant journey.”

Below, an inside look at Mosaku’s getting ready process ahead of Chanel & Charles Finch’s Annual Pre-BAFTA Party.