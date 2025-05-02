Gap And DÔEN Are Back With A New Collection For Your Spring Outfit Ideas

Gap

On the heels of a successful partnership, Gap and DÔEN are launching a second collection. The 32-piece collection features vintage-inspired classics that celebrate timeless femininity.

Launching on May 2, the collection is an ode to “both brands’ effortless and easy dressing, introducing new silhouettes and prints,” according to a press release. In exciting news, the collection also will expand into baby and men’s apparel. This will be the first time DÔEN will offer men’s products.

“Our first collection with DÔEN set a new bar for how a collaboration can infuse a fresh perspective into Gap essentials, creating covetable pieces that left our customers wanting more,” Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap shared in a statement. “Reuniting with DÔEN—an inspiring partner that shares our values—has allowed us to build on that momentum with a new summer-ready collection.”

The forthcoming Gap X DÔEN collection was produced in international factories that participate in RISE (Reimagining Industry to Support Equality). RISE brings together leading fashion brands, manufacturers, civil society groups, and trade unions to advance gender equity within the international garment sector.

Initially founded in 2023 by Gap Inc., BSR’s HERproject, Better Work and CARE, RISE provides garment workers with the skills needed to advance in work and life. Gap Inc. has reached nearly 1.4 million women and girls through its decades-long efforts to advance gender equity in the global fashion chain.

“At DÔEN, we were humbled to be selected as a small business partner to join the RISE program, and we’ve launched the initiative within our own supply chain this April,” says Margaret Kleveland, Co-founder and CEO of DÔEN. “We are especially excited about the factories chosen to manufacture the Gap × DÔEN collection given the role RISE plays in our overall impact strategy.”

She added that the brand was overwhelmed by the excitement and success of its first collection with Gap. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands, while celebrating the incredible community that has shaped DÔEN. The campaign features longtime muses and supporters— women we admire and who have been part of our journey from the beginning. This collection is a tribute to them and to the partnership that brought us here.”

Accompanying the collection is a campaign shot by Clara Balzary. It features a powerful group of women, including Imani Randolph, Alex Noiret, Bruna Tenório, Veronica Campos, Anny Choi, Achok, and Kirsty Hume. The photography and campaign film capture the essence of togetherness.

The Gap X DÔEN collection will be available globally starting Friday, May 2 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT online and at select Gap stores. Retail prices range from $34 to $158. Sizing will be available in adult sizes for both men and women, as well as baby and toddler sizing.

Head to gap.com for a full list of stores carrying the collection.