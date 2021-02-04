Here’s How GANNI Ended Copenhagen Fashion Week

There’s nothing like fashion month, but as the global pandemic reaches its one year mark, fashion weeks across the board are continuing to go mostly with digital activations. Including a shortened schedule, the style scope for Fall/Winter collections have adapted to the new normal and continuing to launch collections despite the effects of COVID-19.

Usually kicking off a full four weeks of style is Copenhagen Fashion Week and this season the city is continuing tradition in 2021. Today, as the week came to a close in Denmark, the fashion label GANNI closed out the season with a four day digital music experience. “I feel very fortunate that I got this opportunity with GANNI, because it’s been almost a year since I’ve, done anything,” New York based singer songwriter Zsela tells ESSENCE. “I haven’t done any kind of shows during quarantine.” Taking place of what would usually be a runway presentation, ‘GANNI LOVE FOREVER’ was introduced featuring performances from ZSELA, Coco O., and Deb Never.

Throughout the week, each artist recorded a handful of love songs to share with the GANNI community while showcasing the FW21 collection. Songs include cover songs of the most coveted 90’s melodies, plus original tracks from each artist. “[GANNI] They’ve been really sweet about just making sure I’m comfortable with every step of the process and, that goes along with creatively,” Zsela exclaimed.

As the fashion industry has faced difficult conversations about diversity, GANNI has continued the conversation by leading initiatives that specifically support creatives of color. This summer, the fashion label partnered with Richie Shazam In Support Of Black Trans Lives and produced a 3-day-activation exploring the decade to come last September. “Demolishing of white supremacy in every structure is, what’s going to better anything I think,” Zsela included. Taking an upbeat, inclusive approach to the digital format of fashion week this season, GANNI presented their FW21 collection through the medium of music and diversity at the forefront.