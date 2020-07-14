Photo: Instagram/@ richieshazam

The danish fashion brand GANNI is amongst a small group of labels who’ve directed their support towards Black Trans lives – a movement that is often forgotten about. Along with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Tayler and George Floyd, Tony McDade, a Black trans man lost his life by the hands of the police – a story that wasn’t given nearly enough attention as others.

GANNI a brand who’s aesthetic lies within playful patterns and silhouettes, partnered with photographer and activist Richie Shazam in support of organizations that guard and protect Black Trans lives. “I learned the hard way, that living your truth authentically is a revolutionary act within itself,” Shazam exclaims. The fashion label will release two of Richie’s photographic prints on its U.S. website, with 100% of the profits donated across the two organizations – The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and FOR THE GWORLS.

“I am super excited to partner with GANNI to sell my photographic prints to support Black Trans Lives,” says the photographer. “Through my artistic expression, I’ve learned about myself and was able to learn about others. My photography lets me tell stories, send but also transcend messages.”

This project includes 50 editions of each print, each edition is priced at $105, measuring 8” x 10”, and signed by Richie. “Supporting Richie’s work makes me so happy. Richie was one of the first people we called during the lockdown,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director at GANNI. “When we were asked if we wanted to help raise awareness and funds for Black Trans Lives matter, it was such an honor. If there is anything this lockdown has taught me, it’s that we have to stick together and support each other.”

Visit GANNI.com to purchase the prints titled “Black Trans Lives Matter, NYC 2020” and “Self Portrait, NYC 2019.”