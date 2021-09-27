Gabrielle Union Relaunches Her Fashion Line With NY&CO With More Inclusive Pieces Than Ever

Gabrielle Union recently hopped on her Instagram (September 22) to announce the relaunch of her namesake fashion line with New York & Company, and we couldn’t be more excited.

For those who may not know, the Gabrielle Union Collection—sold exclusively at New York & Company—was first launched in the Fall of 2017 and received a great reception from fans who loved the colorful tailored, and sophisticated pieces. After taking a four-year hiatus, the busy mom and actress are returning to fashion with her most expansive release to date.

“We are excited to have Gabrielle Union join the Saadia Group, her brand is the perfect fit for our family of brands,” said Jack Saadia, Principal and Cofounder of The Saadia Group, which is a leading multi-category product manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing company. “We are excited to offer our product development expertise to relaunch her line bigger than before, with the product at New York & Company and a debut at Lord & Taylor.”

The relaunch of the line will roll out with monthly releases, beginning with a September launch that will celebrate key staples in Gabrielle Union’s personal wardrobe.

“With every collection I design, I want to ensure the clothing reflects my personality, style and celebrates confidence,” Union explains. “The September collection has everything from styles for work, chic and cozy knits, and pops of color for a fun night out.”

Featuring a color palette of soft neutrals with subtle pops of color, the standout pieces include a stunning multi-color swirl maxi dress, bold sexy knits, and matching sets. The new fall pieces that embrace luxe textures and fabrics will also introduce denim for the first time ever.

“It’s great to join the Saadia Group and be back with the New York & Company family, designing my line once again,” Union says with great enthusiasm.

Gabrielle Union, New York & Company, and Lord & Taylor all aim to cater to a wide array of customers by offering sizes XS-XXL and US 0-20. The Gabrielle Union line has plans to release future drops at Fashion to Figure, a leading plus-size fashion brand.

The first release, ranging in price from $49.95-$149.95, is currently available on www.nyandcompany.com and www.lordandtaylor.com.